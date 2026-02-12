Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFire Erupts At Mumbai Naval Dockyard; No Casualties Reported

Fire Erupts At Mumbai Naval Dockyard; No Casualties Reported

Fire brigade teams & other emergency agencies rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blaze & began efforts to bring it under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 11:25 PM (IST)

Mumbai: A fire broke out in the Naval Dockyard in south Mumbai on Thursday night, officials said.

As per preliminary information, the blaze erupted at the Survey Yard building located inside the Naval Dockyard at around 10.15 pm, they said.

An official said the spot where the fire erupted was situated diagonally opposite the Gateway of India in Colaba.

"Navy authorities rushed to the spot and initiated firefighting operations. There is no report of any injuries so far. Further details are awaited," the official said.

Some persons in the vicinity have shared videos of the fire on social media. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Lamborghini Case Update: Court Hearing Concludes, Decision on Police Remand Awaited

Published at : 12 Feb 2026 11:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai News Mumbai Dock Fire
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Election Results 2026: Tarique Rahman-Led BNP Ahead In 58 Seats; Jamaat Falls Behind
Bangladesh Election Results 2026: Tarique Rahman-Led BNP Ahead In 58 Seats; Jamaat Falls Behind
News
Air India Crash: AAIB Rejects Claims Pilot Deliberately Caused Accident, Says Investigation Ongoing
Air India Crash: AAIB Rejects Claims Pilot Deliberately Caused Accident, Says Investigation Ongoing
India
‘File FIR Or Bring Privilege Motion, I’ll Fight’: Rahul Amid BJP Move To Disqualify Him
‘File FIR Or Bring Privilege Motion, I’ll Fight’: Rahul Amid BJP Move To Disqualify Him
India
‘Will Take Appropriate Action’: MEA Reacts To Trump’s Old Remark On PM Modi's Career
‘Will Take Appropriate Action’: MEA Reacts To Trump’s Old Remark On PM Modi's Career
Advertisement

Videos

Lamborghini Case Update: Court Hearing Concludes, Decision on Police Remand Awaited
Bengal Election Heat: Babri Yatra Intensifies Political Battle Ahead of Polls
Storm in Lok Sabha: Minister Releases Video, Alleges Misconduct by 20–25 MPs
Bengal Political Heat: Humayun Kabir Launches ‘Babri Yatra’ Ahead of Elections
PRIYANKA REACTS: “No Misbehavior With Speaker,” Says Congress Leader
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, US Interim Trade Pact Slips On Russian Oil
Opinion
Embed widget