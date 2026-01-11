Fire Breaks Out At Premanand Maharaj's Flat In Mathura

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesFire Breaks Out At Premanand Maharaj's Flat In Mathura

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 11:42 AM (IST)

Panic broke out on Sunday morning at Shri Krishna Sharanam Society, located on Chhata–Chhikara Road in Vrindavan, after a major fire erupted in the flat belonging to saint Premanand Ji Maharaj. The preliminary cause of the fire is suspected to be an electrical short circuit. However, the situation escalated further due to allegations of misbehaviour by the saint’s attendants with locals, police personnel and journalists present at the spot.

According to information received, residents rushed to help after noticing thick smoke and flames rising from the flat. Premanand Ji Maharaj has been residing for the past month at Shri Radhahit Kalikunj, which helped avert a major tragedy. Upon receiving information, teams from the local police and the fire department reached the site and brought the blaze under control swiftly.

Allegations Of Misbehaviour With Locals

Tension flared at the scene when the saint’s attendants allegedly tried to forcibly stop journalists from covering the incident and locals from recording videos. Eyewitnesses claimed that several people had their mobile phones snatched, and even police personnel were subjected to rude behaviour by the attendants.

The aggressive and unruly conduct of the attendants has sparked anger among local Braj residents. Locals said that while people had gathered to help during the emergency, the attendants responded with hostility instead of cooperation. Residents have demanded strict action from the police administration against those involved. The incident has triggered a wider debate in Vrindavan's religious and social circles.

The fire department has initiated a probe into the incident, and no casualties have been reported. The local administration has also begun inspecting fire safety arrangements and equipment in the building.

11 Jan 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
Premanand Maharaj Mathura Flat Fire
