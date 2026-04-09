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HomeCitiesFire Breaks Out At Mumbai Airport Terminal1 After Short Circuit

Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai Airport Terminal1 After Short Circuit

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 08:18 PM (IST)

A fire broke out at Terminal 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai following a short circuit. Authorities confirmed that the situation was quickly brought under control and no injuries have been reported so far. Emergency teams responded promptly, ensuring passenger safety and preventing any major disruption.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 08:18 PM (IST)
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