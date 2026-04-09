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Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai Airport Terminal1 After Short Circuit
A fire broke out at Terminal 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai following a short circuit. Authorities confirmed that the situation was quickly brought under control and no injuries have been reported so far. Emergency teams responded promptly, ensuring passenger safety and preventing any major disruption.
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