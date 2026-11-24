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Four people were injured after a speeding Scorpio collided with the convoy of BJP MLA Sushil Singh on National Highway 19 in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district. The legislator, who represents the Saidraja Assembly constituency, escaped unhurt and has alleged that the incident could have been a planned conspiracy.

The accident took place near Futia and Misirpura villages under the Sadar Kotwali police station area. The Scorpio rammed into multiple vehicles in the MLA's convoy, damaging three vehicles. One person travelling with the legislator and three occupants of the other vehicle were injured.

Singh was returning after meeting Mokama MLA Anant Singh in Bihar, where a wedding ceremony for the latter's daughter is underway. The BJP legislator has said he intends to file a formal police complaint, while police are investigating the incident.

Scorpio Hits Multiple Vehicles Before Crashing Into Tree

According to the information available, the white Scorpio first collided with two Fortuner SUVs and another Scorpio belonging to the MLA's convoy. It subsequently crashed into a tree.

Four people, including the driver, were travelling in the Scorpio. Police and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) teams, assisted by local residents, carried out the rescue operation and helped bring those trapped inside the vehicle out.

The injured driver was taken to hospital for treatment. He is a resident of Manrajpur village in the Saidraja police station area.

The collision caused a commotion at the spot. Singh's vehicle was not damaged, and the MLA escaped without injuries. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the crash.

#WATCH | Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh: A white Scorpio entered the convoy of BJP MLA from Saiyadraja, Sushil Singh, and collided with several vehicles in succession. The incident resulted in damage to three vehicles in the MLA’s convoy. BJP MLA Sushil Singh said, "...there were about 15 vehicles behind me and around 5 vehicles ahead of me. A vehicle behind mine met with a severe accident, and my own vehicle overturned. The vehicle that caused the accident overtook mine and rammed into the vehicle in front of me...the people in the vehicles ahead tried to intervene and stop them. A conversation took place, and they claimed to be locals; however, they did not appear to be under the influence of any intoxicants. The fact that they rammed into four vehicles—forcing their way through—seems highly suspicious. I am submitting a formal complaint to the police..." (23.11) — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026

Sushil Singh Suspects Conspiracy, Says He Will File Complaint

Describing the incident as suspicious, Singh said the manner in which the Scorpio approached and hit the vehicles had raised concerns. He also recounted how the occupants of the vehicle identified themselves when questioned.

"There were about 15 vehicles behind me and 5 vehicles ahead of me. A serious accident occurred with one vehicle behind me, and my own vehicle overturned. The vehicle that caused the accident overtook my vehicle and hit the vehicle in front of me. The people in the vehicles ahead tried to stop them. We spoke, during which they identified themselves as local residents. However, they did not appear to be intoxicated. The way they hit the vehicles and tried to force their way past me seems very suspicious. I am filing a formal police complaint," the BJP MLA said.

The MLA has alleged a possible conspiracy, but the circumstances and cause of the collision remain under investigation.