Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFather Of 7 Shoots Dead Wife And Her Lover In Ghaziabad

Father Of 7 Shoots Dead Wife And Her Lover In Ghaziabad

Police have formed three teams to trace and arrest the accused. Following the incident, the family members reportedly locked the house and left the premises.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ghaziabad: A sensational double murder has been reported from the Tronica City area of Ghaziabad, where a man allegedly shot dead his wife and her suspected lover before fleeing the scene.

The incident took place in Budh Bazar Colony of Rampark locality under Tronica City police station limits. The accused, identified as Rashid, lived there with his wife Shabnam and their seven children. One of their sons is already married.

According to police, a call was received on Dial 112 around 12:40 am reporting a dispute in the area and two people being injured. When police reached the spot, they found the bodies of Shabnam (36) and Faheem (32).

The bodies were taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

Motive Linked To Relationship

Police investigation has revealed that Faheem was a friend of Rashid and worked with him in a bamboo-related business. It is suspected that Faheem and Shabnam were in a relationship, which Rashid strongly opposed.

How The Crime Unfolded

Initial findings suggest that Rashid had invited Faheem home for dinner. After the family ate, Rashid, Shabnam and Faheem were sitting in a room when an argument broke out. Soon after, Rashid allegedly opened fire on both of them at close range.

Police are yet to confirm how many bullets were fired or the exact weapon used, but officials believe the victims were shot from point-blank range, leaving them with no chance of survival.

Police have formed three teams to trace and arrest the accused. Following the incident, the family members reportedly locked the house and left the premises.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

Related Video

UPDATE: Rajnath Singh Calls High-Level Meet On West Asia Crisis And Indian Maritime Security

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the double murder in Ghaziabad take place?

The double murder occurred in Budh Bazar Colony of Rampark locality, within the Tronica City police station limits in Ghaziabad.

Who are the victims and the accused in the Ghaziabad incident?

The victims are Shabnam (36) and Faheem (32). The accused is Shabnam's husband, Rashid.

What is the suspected motive behind the double murder?

Police suspect the motive is related to a relationship between Shabnam and Faheem, which Rashid allegedly opposed.

How did the crime reportedly unfold?

Rashid allegedly invited Faheem home for dinner, and an argument ensued, leading Rashid to shoot both Shabnam and Faheem at close range.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 24 Mar 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ghaziabad Crime Ghaziabad Double Murder
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Father Of 7 Shoots Dead Wife And Her Lover In Ghaziabad
Father Of 7 Shoots Dead Wife And Her Lover In Ghaziabad
Cities
Delhi Assembly, Vidhan Sabha Metro Station Get Bomb Threat; PM Modi, Shah Named In Email
Delhi Assembly, Vidhan Sabha Metro Station Get Bomb Threat; Top Leaders Named In Email
Cities
North India’s First LPG ‘Gas ATM’ Opens In Gurugram, Know How It Works
North India’s First LPG ‘Gas ATM’ Opens In Gurugram, Know How It Works
Cities
'Lady Singham' UP IPS Officer Anshika Verma’s Wedding Card Goes Viral
'Lady Singham' UP IPS Officer Anshika Verma’s Wedding Card Goes Viral
Advertisement

Videos

UPDATE: Rajnath Singh Calls High-Level Meet On West Asia Crisis And Indian Maritime Security
Air Crash: Colombia Air Force Plane Crash Near Peru Border Kills 66
EXCLUSIVE: US Sets April 9 Deadline To End Iran War Amid Rising Costs And Global Pressure Mounting
ALERT: Tehran Rocked By Airstrikes As Trump Iran Talks Claim Collides With Ground Reality
Breaking News: Donald Trump Softens Tone as Iran Rejects Talks Claims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
OPINION | Balen Shah’s Rise Marks Political Shift In Nepal With Implications For India
Opinion
Embed widget