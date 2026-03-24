Father Of 7 Shoots Dead Wife And Her Lover In Ghaziabad

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Ghaziabad: A sensational double murder has been reported from the Tronica City area of Ghaziabad, where a man allegedly shot dead his wife and her suspected lover before fleeing the scene.

The incident took place in Budh Bazar Colony of Rampark locality under Tronica City police station limits. The accused, identified as Rashid, lived there with his wife Shabnam and their seven children. One of their sons is already married.

According to police, a call was received on Dial 112 around 12:40 am reporting a dispute in the area and two people being injured. When police reached the spot, they found the bodies of Shabnam (36) and Faheem (32).

The bodies were taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

Motive Linked To Relationship

Police investigation has revealed that Faheem was a friend of Rashid and worked with him in a bamboo-related business. It is suspected that Faheem and Shabnam were in a relationship, which Rashid strongly opposed.

How The Crime Unfolded

Initial findings suggest that Rashid had invited Faheem home for dinner. After the family ate, Rashid, Shabnam and Faheem were sitting in a room when an argument broke out. Soon after, Rashid allegedly opened fire on both of them at close range.

Police are yet to confirm how many bullets were fired or the exact weapon used, but officials believe the victims were shot from point-blank range, leaving them with no chance of survival.

Police have formed three teams to trace and arrest the accused. Following the incident, the family members reportedly locked the house and left the premises.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing.