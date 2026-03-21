Father-In-Law Kills Widow Daughter-In-Law After Repeated Harassment In UP’s Mahoba

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A shocking incident from the Charkhari area of Mahoba district has sparked outrage, after a man allegedly murdered his widowed daughter-in-law, raising serious questions about the breakdown of familial trust.

The accused, Dayaram Pal, a government ration dealer from Kuraura Dang village, is alleged to have repeatedly attacked his widowed daughter-in-law, Sukhdevi, with an iron rod, leading to her death. The brutal assault took place in front of her 16-year-old daughter, who reportedly screamed for help, but the attackers showed no mercy.

Serious Allegations by Victim’s Family

In a complaint filed with the police, the victim’s father, Lakhan Pal, levelled grave allegations against the accused. He stated that his son-in-law, Asharam, had died in the 2025 Prayagraj Kumbh Mela stampede. Following his death, Dayaram allegedly developed illicit intentions toward his widowed daughter-in-law and repeatedly harassed her.

The family claimed that Sukhdevi had informed them about the harassment multiple times, and village elders had even intervened to resolve the issue. However, the accused allegedly continued his actions.

On the day of the incident, when Sukhdevi was alone at home, Dayaram allegedly tried to assault her. When she resisted and raised an alarm, two other relatives, identified as Kirt and Yogendra, also joined in, physically assaulting her. The attackers then struck her on the head with an iron rod, causing fatal injuries.

Accused On The Run

Sukhdevi was rushed to the district hospital in Mahoba in a critical condition but succumbed to her injuries on the way due to the severity of the wounds.

After the crime, the accused reportedly fled on a motorcycle. Sources say he was later injured in a road accident near Nauranga village in the Rath police station area, but managed to escape from the hospital upon sensing police presence.

Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused and his accomplices.

The incident has left behind two children -- a 10-year-old son, Himanshu, and a 16-year-old daughter, Pratigya -- who have now lost both parents within a year.

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