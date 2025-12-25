Punjab Shock: Father Arrested For Allegedly Dragging Minor Daughter To Death

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her stepfather in Amritsar, Punjab, with her body found inside her house on Thursday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Preeti, while the accused stepfather has been identified as Sonu. Following information about the incident, police reached the spot and a forensic team was called in to examine the scene. The accused has since been arrested.

Mother discovers body

According to police, the incident took place when the girl’s mother, Anita, had gone to work along with her other children. When she returned home, she found Preeti’s body lying inside a room of the house.

Police officials said Anita works in a yarn factory, while Sonu is employed as a labourer. At the time of the incident, the couple was living in the Kot Khalsa area of Amritsar.

Family background and prior tensions

During the investigation, police found that Sonu was married to Anita and that this was the second marriage for both of them. Sonu is originally from Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh.

Anita had one daughter, Preeti, from her first marriage. The girl was around 15–16 years old. Sonu and Anita have three children together from their marriage.

Police said there had been frequent disputes in the household, as Sonu allegedly kept a “wrong eye” on his stepdaughter, leading to repeated arguments within the family.

Cause of death and recovery of weapon

Investigators said preliminary findings indicate that Preeti was killed after being struck on the head with a wooden stick.

The police have recovered the stick allegedly used in the crime from the scene. Further investigation is underway, and forensic reports are awaited.

Police officials said legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused, and the matter is being probed from all angles.