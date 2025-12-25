Bangladesh: 'I Have a Plan', Tarique Rahman Appeals For Peace Amid Unrest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bangladesh is set to hold general elections on February 12, 2026, but months ahead of the polls, the country is witnessing intense unrest following the killing of student leader Osman Hadi.

The violence has seen vandalism, riots, looting, arson and murder, amid a rapidly deteriorating law-and-order situation across the country.

Tarique Rahman Returns Amid Unrest

Against this backdrop, BNP leader Khaleda Zia’s son and the party’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, returned to Bangladesh after 17 years. Addressing supporters, he said, “I want to tell you that I have a plan..”

Call For Unity And Rights

Speaking on the occasion, Rahman said the people of Bangladesh want to regain their right to speak and to receive fair rights according to their qualifications.

“The people of Bangladesh want to get fair rights according to their qualifications. Dear brothers and sisters, today is the time for us all to build a country together,” he said.

He emphasised inclusivity, saying, “In this country, just as there are outsiders, there are also equal people in this country. People of different religions including Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus, and Christians live in this country.”

Vision Of A ‘Safe Bangladesh’

Rahman said the party aspired to build a secure nation. “We want, all of us, to build a Bangladesh that a mother dreams of. That is, we want to build a safe Bangladesh,” he said.

“In Bangladesh, a woman, a man, a child, whoever they are, can safely leave the house and return home safely,” he added.

Highlighting demographics, Rahman said, “Half of the population of this country is women, more than 40 million members of the young generation, about 50 million children, and about 4 million people in prison.”

“If we all unite, if we make a commitment today, we will be able to fulfill the aspirations of these millions of people,” he said.

References To 1971 And Recent Violence

Rahman also referred to Bangladesh’s independence struggle and recent years of political violence.

“Dear brothers and sisters, in 1971, our martyrs sacrificed their lives to build such a Bangladesh,” he said.

“In the past 15 years, hundreds of thousands have been victims of disappearances and murders against tyranny. Not only members of political parties, but also innocent people have been subjected to torture and torture while protesting,” he added.

Osman Hadi Killing And Youth Leadership

Referring to recent events, Rahman said, “2024 is just the event of that day. How we have seen, how members of our young generation have sacrificed their lives to protect the independence and sovereignty of the country.”

He also cited the killing of the student leader. “Dear brothers and sisters, a few days ago, a brave member of the 24-year-old movement of Bangladesh, Osman Hadi, was killed. Osman Hadi was martyred..”

“If we have to repay the blood debt of these people, we will build the Bangladesh we expected. Where we will all work together.. We have to be patient,” he said.

Stressing the role of youth, Rahman added, “Especially the young generation will lead the country in the coming days. They will build the country.”