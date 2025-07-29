Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPahalgam Terrorists 'Got A Lesson That Terrorism Will Never Succeed': Farooq Abdullah On Op Mahadev

Farooq Abdullah says terrorism will never succeed after Pahalgam attack terrorists eliminated in Operation Mahadev.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 10:45 PM (IST)

Srinagar, Jul 29 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said the elimination of the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack is a lesson that terrorism will not succeed.

Abdullah was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

"I have not seen them and I don't know who they are. Only those people can identify them who have seen them. If they have been killed, it is a good thing. They have got a lesson that terrorism will never succeed," the former chief minister said.

Three of the terrorists who carried out the Pahalgam massacre have been eliminated by security forces in a joint operation by the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police near Srinagar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Participating in the special discussion on Operation Sindoor, Shah said the terrorists were killed under Operation Mahadev on Monday. They have been identified as Suleman alias Faizal, Afghani and Jibran.

"While Suleman was an A-category commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Afghani was also an A-category Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, and Jibran too was a notorious and wanted terrorist. All three terrorists involved in the killing of our citizens at Baisaran valley in Pahalgam have now been eliminated," he said. As many as 26 persons -- mostly tourists -- were shot dead by terrorists at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, which prompted the armed forces to launch Operation Sindoor on May 7 against the terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 10:45 PM (IST)
