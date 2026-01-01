Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesFaridabad Gang Rape Horror: Broken Eye Socket, Thrown From Moving Car And 5 Chilling Details

Faridabad Gang Rape Horror: Broken Eye Socket, Thrown From Moving Car And 5 Chilling Details

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday on a winding and sparsely populated stretch of the Gurugram–Faridabad Road, PTI reported, citing police officials.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 04:16 PM (IST)

A 25-year-old woman was gang-raped, brutally assaulted and thrown out of a moving vehicle on the Gurugram–Faridabad Road earlier this week. The survivor is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment for multiple fractures and deep wounds, HT reported earlier.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday on a winding and sparsely populated stretch of the Gurugram–Faridabad Road, PTI reported, citing police officials.

Accused Arrested, Survivor Unable To Record Statement

According to police, the woman’s condition remains critical and she is not yet in a position to give a statement. Two accused, one from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Madhya Pradesh, have been arrested, produced before a city court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody, PTI said.

Dispute At Home Before The Incident

The survivor, a mother of three, had been living with her parents following a dispute with her husband, according to PTI. A Times of India report said she had left home after a heated argument with her mother and informed her sister that she was going to a friend’s house in Sector 23.

Lift Offer Turns Into Ordeal

After being delayed at her friend’s place, the woman left around midnight and waited for transport near Metro Chowk. With public transport scarce, she accepted a lift offered by two men in a white Eeco van.

Police said the men drove her to a deserted area on the Gurugram–Faridabad Road, where they allegedly took turns to rape her. She was assaulted for two to three hours and later driven back towards Faridabad.

Thrown Out Of Moving Vehicle

Between 3 am and 4 am on Tuesday, the accused threw the woman out of the speeding van near Raja Chowk in Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Nagar, PTI reported, quoting police officials. The vehicle was moving at a speed of over 90 kmph at the time.

Cries For Help Amid Fog And Low Visibility

The survivor reportedly cried for help, but traffic was sparse due to cold and foggy conditions. Bleeding heavily, she managed to call her sister, who rushed to the spot and took her to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, TOI reported.

Given the severity of her injuries, doctors advised shifting her to Delhi, but she was later admitted to another private hospital in Faridabad.

Severe Injuries Confirmed By Doctors

Doctors said the woman suffered grave injuries, including broken facial cavities and a dislocated shoulder. Dr Amit Yadav, who is treating her, told HT that she has swelling on her face and a fracture in her eye socket.

“We are planning surgery for her shoulder fracture and dislocation,” he said, adding that the facial wounds may have been caused by falling on a hard surface after being pushed from the vehicle.

A senior police official, quoting doctors, said the survivor suffered a fractured right eye socket, a fractured and dislocated shoulder, and two deep facial cuts requiring more than 20 stitches.

Injuries Linked To Resistance During Assault

Officials familiar with the investigation told HT that the woman resisted the assault, triggering a violent attack.

“Most of the injuries were caused from physical assault for resisting and from being thrown out of the moving van,” an official said.

Faridabad Police PRO Yashpal Yadav said the survivor remains serious but is currently out of danger.

Investigation Underway, Forensic Evidence Collected

Two suspects, aged between 25 and 30, were apprehended on Tuesday and formally arrested later. Police recovered the Eeco van used in the crime and collected forensic samples from the vehicle, the survivor and the accused.

Blood samples of the accused have also been taken to determine whether they were intoxicated during the assault. Police said a test identification parade will be conducted once the survivor is discharged.

A case of gang rape was registered at Kotwali police station on Tuesday based on the statement of the survivor’s sister.

Investigators said the accused exploited poor visibility caused by dense fog on the isolated road. A police official privy to the probe said, “While one of them raped her inside the van, the other stood guard outside. After this they brought her back to the city and threw her out of the speeding van.”

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
