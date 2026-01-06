Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesWon’t Tolerate Any Opposition To Savarkar’: Fadnavis Denies Alliance Cracks

Won’t Tolerate Any Opposition To Savarkar’: Fadnavis Denies Alliance Cracks

Fadnavis draws a firm ideological line on Savarkar, rejecting rift talk with Ajit Pawar even as Mahayuti tensions surface.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 11:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not tolerate any opposition to Hindutva idealogue Veer Savarkar's legacy and rubbished talks that Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Ajit Pawar opposed Savarkar's ideology.

Speaking on the controversy surrounding Hindutva idealogue Veer Savarkar's legacy, Chief Minister Fadnavis asserted that while he does not believe Deputy CM Ajit Pawar opposes Savarkar's ideology, the BJP remains uncompromising on the issue.

Amid a whirlwind of campaign rallies for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections, CM Fadnavis addressed the growing friction between the allies.

"I don't believe there is any reason for Ajit Pawar to oppose Veer Savarkar's thoughts. I have never seen him oppose them in the past," he said.

However, he drew a clear line for the alliance, adding, "Our position is firm. We will not tolerate any opposition to Veer Savarkar."

The conflict intensified after Maharashtra Minister and senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar issued a direct warning to the NCP leadership.

Invoking the party's core values, Shelar said, "Our party follows the thoughts of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. We are devotees of Savarkar. Therefore, Ajit Pawar's party must also accept these views. If you are with us, we go together; if not, we go without you. If you turn against us, we will fight you."

The rift began during a press conference in Pune where Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reportedly criticised certain BJP policies and local leadership.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawar had targeted the BJP over credit-sharing for development projects in Pune, prompting sharp rebuttals from BJP leader Ravindra Chavan and Chief Minister Fadnavis.

The dispute shifted from local governance to ideological identity when Shelar brought the Savarkar issue to the forefront, challenging the NCP's alignment with the BJP's Hindutva-leaning principles.

The public disagreement comes at a critical time as parties gear up for the 2026 Municipal Corporation elections, including the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation.

While CM Fadnavis attempted to downplay a direct personal rift with Deputy CM Pawar, the insistence on ideological conformity suggests a deepening divide within the ruling Mahayuti coalition.

As of now, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has maintained a cautious stance, urging the media to focus on development issues rather than alliance internalises, though the "Savarkar Test" posed by the BJP remains a significant point of contention for the Mahayuti.

When questioned about the escalating row and the BJP's warnings, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar chose to remain guarded, steering the conversation toward development and upcoming local body elections.

"Ask me about development. Questions are being framed only to highlight rifts within the Mahayuti. Please restrict your questions to the Municipal Corporation elections. I will only answer queries related to the specific municipality where I am campaigning. I will address all other issues once the elections are over," he said refusing to engage in a direct confrontation.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the BJP's stance on Veer Savarkar's legacy?

The BJP will not tolerate any opposition to Veer Savarkar's legacy. Their position is firm, and they are uncompromising on this issue.

Does Ajit Pawar oppose Veer Savarkar's ideology?

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis does not believe Ajit Pawar opposes Savarkar's ideology. He stated he has never seen him oppose them in the past.

What was the cause of the recent friction between BJP and NCP?

The rift began after Ajit Pawar criticized certain BJP policies and local leadership in Pune, leading to debates on credit-sharing for projects and eventually the Savarkar issue.

What did Ashish Shelar say to the NCP regarding Savarkar?

Ashish Shelar warned the NCP that if they are with the BJP, they must accept Savarkar's views. He stated that if the NCP turns against them, the BJP will fight them.

How did Ajit Pawar respond to questions about the Savarkar controversy?

Ajit Pawar remained guarded, urging the media to focus on development issues and the Municipal Corporation elections. He stated he would address other issues after the elections.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 11:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fadnavis Savarkar BJP Hindutva
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Jammu and Kashmir
Medical Body Cancels MBBS Course At Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College
Medical Body Cancels MBBS Course At Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College
News
'Labs Of Hate Will Not Be Tolerated': JNU To Take Action After Slogans Targeting PM Modi
'Labs Of Hate Will Not Be Tolerated': JNU To Take Action After Slogans Targeting PM Modi
India
Amartya Sen Served SIR Notice? Abhishek Banerjee Claims EC Action, Row Erupts
Amartya Sen Served SIR Notice? Abhishek Banerjee Claims EC Action, Row Erupts
Cities
UP Draft Voter List Controversy: Senior Congress Leader Claims Family Wiped Out Despite All Documents
UP Draft Voter List Controversy: Senior Congress Leader Claims Family Wiped Out Despite All Documents
Advertisement

Videos

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow
Uttar Pradesh News: UP Draft Voter List Sparks Controversy; 2.79 Crore Names to be Removed
Patna News: Massive Fire Engulfs Saree Shop in Khusrupur Vegetable Market, Losses Worth Lakhs
Odisha News: Four Students Critically Injured After Being Set Ablaze by Classmate in Rayagada School
Delhi News: JNU Protests Erupt After Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget