Won’t Tolerate Any Opposition To Savarkar’: Fadnavis Denies Alliance Cracks

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not tolerate any opposition to Hindutva idealogue Veer Savarkar's legacy and rubbished talks that Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Ajit Pawar opposed Savarkar's ideology.

Speaking on the controversy surrounding Hindutva idealogue Veer Savarkar's legacy, Chief Minister Fadnavis asserted that while he does not believe Deputy CM Ajit Pawar opposes Savarkar's ideology, the BJP remains uncompromising on the issue.

Amid a whirlwind of campaign rallies for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections, CM Fadnavis addressed the growing friction between the allies.

"I don't believe there is any reason for Ajit Pawar to oppose Veer Savarkar's thoughts. I have never seen him oppose them in the past," he said.

However, he drew a clear line for the alliance, adding, "Our position is firm. We will not tolerate any opposition to Veer Savarkar."

The conflict intensified after Maharashtra Minister and senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar issued a direct warning to the NCP leadership.

Invoking the party's core values, Shelar said, "Our party follows the thoughts of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. We are devotees of Savarkar. Therefore, Ajit Pawar's party must also accept these views. If you are with us, we go together; if not, we go without you. If you turn against us, we will fight you."

The rift began during a press conference in Pune where Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reportedly criticised certain BJP policies and local leadership.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawar had targeted the BJP over credit-sharing for development projects in Pune, prompting sharp rebuttals from BJP leader Ravindra Chavan and Chief Minister Fadnavis.

The dispute shifted from local governance to ideological identity when Shelar brought the Savarkar issue to the forefront, challenging the NCP's alignment with the BJP's Hindutva-leaning principles.

The public disagreement comes at a critical time as parties gear up for the 2026 Municipal Corporation elections, including the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation.

While CM Fadnavis attempted to downplay a direct personal rift with Deputy CM Pawar, the insistence on ideological conformity suggests a deepening divide within the ruling Mahayuti coalition.

As of now, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has maintained a cautious stance, urging the media to focus on development issues rather than alliance internalises, though the "Savarkar Test" posed by the BJP remains a significant point of contention for the Mahayuti.

When questioned about the escalating row and the BJP's warnings, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar chose to remain guarded, steering the conversation toward development and upcoming local body elections.

"Ask me about development. Questions are being framed only to highlight rifts within the Mahayuti. Please restrict your questions to the Municipal Corporation elections. I will only answer queries related to the specific municipality where I am campaigning. I will address all other issues once the elections are over," he said refusing to engage in a direct confrontation.

