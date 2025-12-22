Engineering Student Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh, Note Mentions Exam Stress

A 20-year-old engineering student in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district allegedly died by suicide by hanging late Saturday night. She was found dead in her hostel room.

Her last note mentioned that she took the drastic step as she was overwhelmed by academic stress and family expectations. Princy Kumari, from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, was in her second year of Computer Science at a university near Punjipathra, India Today reported.

Police rushed to the scene after hostel staff raised the alarm. They conducted an inquest, sent her body for post-mortem, and later released it to grieving family members.

Early findings point that the student was under mounting pressure from second-year exams, and piled on first-year backlogs, with five failed subjects haunting her preparations, the report said.

Police uncovered a suicide note in the room, which is now under scrutiny. In the note, Princy wrote that she felt she couldn't match her parents' hopes. She mentioned being burdened by poor grades and the financial strain of her studies. "Sorry Mummy Papa, I couldn’t meet your expectations," she wrote, apologising for dipping into family savings for fees. She had recently asked for Rs 1 lakh in instalments.

The grim discovery unfolded around 8:30 pm Saturday when Princy's family dialed her repeatedly with no answer, sparking panic. They alerted the warden, who found the door locked from inside. When the warden peered through a window after frantic knocks, she spotted her hanging.

Cops stress the post-mortem will pinpoint the exact cause behind the student's death. They're questioning the hostel mates and university staff amid the ongoing investigation.