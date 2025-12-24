Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday took a sharp jibe at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, remarking, “Those who cannot take care of their children, how will they manage Mumbai.” The comment came in the backdrop of the Thackeray cousins reuniting ahead of the civic polls scheduled in the state next month.

Shinde Responds to Raj Thackeray’s Remarks

Addressing reporters, the Shiv Sena leader said, “You cannot even take care of their own children, how will you take care of Mumbai and the state. First, take care of your children.” Shinde’s remarks were a response to Raj Thackeray’s recent comments flagging concerns over missing children and alleged kidnappings across Maharashtra.

Concerns Over Missing Children Raised

Raj Thackeray had earlier drawn attention to what he described as a worrying rise in cases of missing children, alleging that “interstate gangs are systematically targeting young children” in different parts of the state. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he cited National Crime Records Bureau data, claiming that the number of missing children in Maharashtra had increased by 30 per cent between 2021 and 2024, according to PTI.

“Small children are kidnapped and made to beg but the government was not taking any action against the inter-state gangs involved in the racket,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray Cousins Announce Alliance

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray formally announced an alliance ahead of the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Addressing a joint press conference in Mumbai, the cousins said their parties had come together to stay together, asserting that the alliance was for the cause of ‘Marathi manoos’ and Maharashtra.

Fadnavis Plays Down Impact of Alliance

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also weighed in on the reunion, stating that an alliance between the Thackeray cousins would not have any impact on the Maharashtra civic polls.