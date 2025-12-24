Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities‘If They Can’t Manage Their Children, How Will They Run Mumbai?’: Shinde Slams Thackeray Cousins

‘If They Can’t Manage Their Children, How Will They Run Mumbai?’: Shinde Slams Thackeray Cousins

Addressing reporters, the Shiv Sena leader said, “You cannot even take care of their own children, how will you take care of Mumbai and the state. First, take care of your children.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 07:53 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday took a sharp jibe at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, remarking, “Those who cannot take care of their children, how will they manage Mumbai.” The comment came in the backdrop of the Thackeray cousins reuniting ahead of the civic polls scheduled in the state next month.

Shinde Responds to Raj Thackeray’s Remarks

Addressing reporters, the Shiv Sena leader said, “You cannot even take care of their own children, how will you take care of Mumbai and the state. First, take care of your children.” Shinde’s remarks were a response to Raj Thackeray’s recent comments flagging concerns over missing children and alleged kidnappings across Maharashtra.

Concerns Over Missing Children Raised

Raj Thackeray had earlier drawn attention to what he described as a worrying rise in cases of missing children, alleging that “interstate gangs are systematically targeting young children” in different parts of the state. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he cited National Crime Records Bureau data, claiming that the number of missing children in Maharashtra had increased by 30 per cent between 2021 and 2024, according to PTI.

“Small children are kidnapped and made to beg but the government was not taking any action against the inter-state gangs involved in the racket,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray Cousins Announce Alliance

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray formally announced an alliance ahead of the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Addressing a joint press conference in Mumbai, the cousins said their parties had come together to stay together, asserting that the alliance was for the cause of ‘Marathi manoos’ and Maharashtra.

Fadnavis Plays Down Impact of Alliance

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also weighed in on the reunion, stating that an alliance between the Thackeray cousins would not have any impact on the Maharashtra civic polls.

Also read
Published at : 24 Dec 2025 07:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raj Thackeray Maharashtra Civic Polls Eknath SHinde

Before You Go

BMC Elections 2026: Multi-Cornered Election Could Shift Power Balance in Mumbai, BJP Eyes Advantage

Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘PM, President Didn’t Meet Me, Only Rahul Gandhi Reached Out’: Unnao Rape Survivor
‘PM, President Didn’t Meet Me, Only Rahul Gandhi Reached Out’: Unnao Rape Survivor
India
'Candle March For Gaza, Silence For Bangladesh': UP CM Yogi's Scathing Remarks At Opposition
'Candle March For Gaza, Silence For Bangladesh': UP CM Yogi's Scathing Remarks At Opposition
Cities
Big Update: GRAP-IV Restrictions Lifted In Delhi-All You Need to Know
Big Update: GRAP-IV Restrictions Lifted In Delhi-All You Need to Know
India
Govt Clears 2 New Airlines To Break Aviation Duopoly-Check Details
Govt Clears 2 New Airlines To Break Aviation Duopoly-Check Details
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Multi-Cornered Election Could Shift Power Balance in Mumbai, BJP Eyes Advantage
BMC Election 2026: Muslim Voter Influence Could Tilt Battle Between Thackeray Alliance and Mahayuti
BMC Polls: Uddhav-Raj Alliance Calculated Move or Risky Gamble Amid Mahayuti’s Stronghold?
UP Politics: BJP’s 40 Brahmin MLAs Hold Key Meeting in Lucknow, Sparks Buzz Ahead of 2027 Polls
BMC Election 2026: Thackeray Cousins Uddhav-Raj Together at Balasaheb Memorial
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Trump-Class Warships: A Bold Push For Naval Supremacy Amid Global Rivalries
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget