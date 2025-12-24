SIR List Row Turns Violent In Bengal As Man Says '1 Lakh Names Removed'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSIR List Row Turns Violent In Bengal As Man Says '1 Lakh Names Removed'

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 04:58 PM (IST)
Tension flared in Matuabari, Thakurnagar, following protests against comments made by Union Minister of State for Shipping and BJP MP from Bangaon, Shantanu Thakur. A section of the Matua community staged a demonstration, objecting to Thakur’s remarks amid concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The protest, held in Matuabari, saw clashes and heightened tension in the area. Shantanu Thakur was not at his residence at the time of the protest.

Controversy Over ‘1 Lakh Matuas’ Remark

The protest was triggered by Thakur’s statement, “If 50 lakh Rohingya Muslims, Bangladeshi Muslims, Pakistani Muslims are left out, out of that, one lakh people from our society have to stay for a while? If we have to refrain from voting, then what is the benefit?”

The remarks came at a time when a section of the Matua community has expressed anxiety over their names not appearing in the draft voter list amid the SIR process.

Mamata Thakur Calls Gathering, TMC Attacks BJP

Trinamool MP and All India Matua Mahasangh president Mamata Thakur called for a gathering in Matuabari in response to the remarks. Criticising Shantanu Thakur, she said, “Today, in the confusion of the Matuas, Shantanu Thakur has planned to send the Matuas to detention camps by saying that they did not apply for the CAA, but Rohingyas and Muslims. Shantanu Thakur, after winning the election, is confusing the Matuas and is cutting their votes today by saying that they are Muslims and Rohingyas.”

The Trinamool Congress sharply criticised the BJP, alleging that the comments had deepened uncertainty within the Matua community.

BJP’s CAA Pitch and Prime Minister’s Assurance

The BJP has consistently projected the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as a means to provide citizenship to the Matua community and has organised CAA camps in several areas.

Amid the controversy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X on Saturday, “I promise every Matua and Namasudra family that we will always be by their side. They are not dependent on the mercy of the Trinamool Congress. The CAA that our government has brought has given the right to live in India with dignity to the Matuas. After the BJP government in West Bengal is sworn in, it will do a lot more for the Matua and Namasudra communities.”

Electoral Uncertainty Ahead of Assembly Polls

With Assembly elections approaching, concerns persist within sections of the Matua community over their inclusion in the voter list. For many, uncertainty over whether they will be able to cast their votes has now become a pressing concern amid the ongoing political churn.

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 04:58 PM (IST)
Thakurnagar SIR West Bengal SIR SIR List Row Matuabari

