Yash Dabas of the ABVP won the DUSU presidential election with 24,576 votes. He defeated NSUI candidate Vijay Shankar Meena.
Explorer
BJP Leaders Hail ABVP's DUSU Victory, Amit Shah Calls It ‘Splendid’
Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, who was denied a ticket by the Congress-affiliated NSUI, won the vice-president's post.
- ABVP secured three key Delhi University student posts.
- Independent Deepanshu Shokeen won Vice-President position.
- BJP leaders hailed ABVP's victory, citing youth trust.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the DUSU presidential election?
Which posts did ABVP win in the DUSU elections?
The ABVP secured three central panel posts: president, secretary, and joint secretary. Yash Dabas, Riya Chhawdi, and Lakshya Raj Singh won these positions, respectively.
Who won the vice-president's post in the DUSU elections?
Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won the vice-president's post. He had been denied a ticket by the Congress-affiliated NSUI.
Were there any concerns raised about the DUSU election results?
Yes, NSUI president Vinod Jakhar alleged counting irregularities and accused the university administration of supporting ABVP. He claimed there were attempts to influence the counting process.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
Deepanshu Shokeen: Bus Conductor’s Son, NSUI Rebel Who Made It To DUSU VP Post
Cities
Greater Noida Hit-And-Run: Car Rams Into Four Near College, Driver Arrested
Cities
DUSU Election: ABVP Wins 3 Posts, Independent Candidate Takes Vice-President Seat
Cities
DUSU Election Results 2026: ABVP’s Yash Dabas Leads Presidential Race After 18 Rounds
Advertisement
Cities
6 Photos
Eid al-Adha 2026: From Patna To Navi Mumbai, Faith And Unity Fill The Streets Of India
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion