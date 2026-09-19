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English NewsCitiesBJP Leaders Hail ABVP's DUSU Victory, Amit Shah Calls It ‘Splendid’

BJP Leaders Hail ABVP's DUSU Victory, Amit Shah Calls It ‘Splendid’

Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, who was denied a ticket by the Congress-affiliated NSUI, won the vice-president's post.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 07:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ABVP secured three key Delhi University student posts.
  • Independent Deepanshu Shokeen won Vice-President position.
  • BJP leaders hailed ABVP's victory, citing youth trust.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday won three of the four central panel posts in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election, with its candidate Yash Dabas elected president.

Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, who was denied a ticket by the Congress-affiliated NSUI, won the vice-president's post.

ABVP Wins Three Key Posts

The ABVP secured the president, secretary and joint secretary positions, while the vice-president's post went to Shokeen.

Yash Dabas won the president's post, while ABVP candidates Riya Chhawdi and Lakshya Raj Singh secured the secretary and joint secretary posts, respectively.

BJP Leaders Hail ABVP Victory

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated ABVP workers on the result, saying:

"Heartfelt congratulations to all the dedicated workers of the council on the splendid victory of in the Delhi University Students' Union elections.

This victory reflects the unwavering trust of the youth in the council's ideology of "Nation First" and its commitment to student welfare. I am fully confident that the council's workers, drawing new energy from this victory and following the ideals of Swami Vivekananda Ji, will continue to relentlessly advance the cause of student interests and nation-building."

BJP national president Nitin Nabin also congratulated the ABVP on its victory.

"Congratulations to all my young friends at Delhi University on ABVP’s historic victory in the DUSU elections! This victory reflects the youth’s continued faith in positive and constructive student politics, rooted in the spirit of Nation First, and their strong resolve to contribute to the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

ALSO READ: Greater Noida Hit-And-Run: Car Rams Into Four Near College, Driver Arrested

My best wishes to the victorious candidates and everyone who worked tirelessly to make this victory possible," Nabin said in a post on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the ABVP on its victory.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all workers on the splendid success of @ABVPVoice in the Delhi University Students' Union elections. This victory is a symbol of the unwavering faith of the youth in the Nation First policy. I am confident that ABVP will continue to work with the same dedication in commitment to student interests, national service, and nation-building. Heartfelt congratulations to the entire ABVP team and best wishes for a bright future!" the defence minister said in a post on X.

NSUI Alleges Counting Irregularities

NSUI president Vinod Jakhar alleged that the Delhi University administration was supporting the ABVP and accused officials of attempting to influence the counting process in the DUSU elections.

Jakhar claimed that the lead held by NSUI's presidential candidate Vijay Shankar Meena was gradually being reduced and that the pace of counting was being deliberately slowed.

He said, “The Delhi University administration has come out in support of ABVP! There have been continuous attempts at rigging and influencing the counting process. The lead that NSUI's candidate for the president's post, Vijay Shankar Meena, has held for a long time is being gradually whittled down, and the pace of counting is also being slowed. This tampering with the students' mandate will not be tolerated.”

The final results show that ABVP's Yash Dabas won the presidential contest with 24,576 votes against NSUI candidate Vijay Shankar Meena's 22,523 votes.

ALSO READ: Deepanshu Shokeen: Bus Conductor’s Son, NSUI Rebel Who Made It To DUSU VP Post

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the DUSU presidential election?

Yash Dabas of the ABVP won the DUSU presidential election with 24,576 votes. He defeated NSUI candidate Vijay Shankar Meena.

Which posts did ABVP win in the DUSU elections?

The ABVP secured three central panel posts: president, secretary, and joint secretary. Yash Dabas, Riya Chhawdi, and Lakshya Raj Singh won these positions, respectively.

Who won the vice-president's post in the DUSU elections?

Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won the vice-president's post. He had been denied a ticket by the Congress-affiliated NSUI.

Were there any concerns raised about the DUSU election results?

Yes, NSUI president Vinod Jakhar alleged counting irregularities and accused the university administration of supporting ABVP. He claimed there were attempts to influence the counting process.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
DUSU POLLS ABVP Yash Dabas Yash Dabas Wins President Post Deepanshu Shokeen Gets VP
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