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English NewsCitiesGreater Noida Hit-And-Run: Car Rams Into Four Near College, Driver Arrested

Greater Noida Hit-And-Run: Car Rams Into Four Near College, Driver Arrested

Based on a complaint, Knowledge Park police registered a case under the relevant sections and formed teams to trace the vehicle and its driver.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 05:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Speeding car hit four people in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park.
  • One gravely injured, three sustained minor injuries, then discharged.
  • Police arrested driver, seized car for speeding and negligence.

A speeding car allegedly hit four people in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park area before the driver fled the scene, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on September 18 in the area under Knowledge Park police station, near GNIOT College. A video of the alleged hit-and-run incident has also surfaced online, showing the vehicle hitting people before fleeing the spot.

What Happened In Greater Noida?

According to police, the driver of a car bearing registration number UP16CB9473 was driving at high speed and negligently when he hit four people.

One person suffered a minor injury to his leg and was discharged after receiving first aid at a hospital, police said.

However, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, DCP Ravi Shankar Nim said one person was "gravely injured", while three others sustained minor injuries and were discharged after receiving first aid.

Driver, Car Taken Into Custody

Based on a complaint, Knowledge Park police registered a case under the relevant sections and formed teams to trace the vehicle and its driver.

Police later took the car into custody and arrested the accused, Manish, son of Devdutt, a resident of Ladpura under Kasna police station in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

What Police Said

DCP Ravi Shankar Nim said, "On September 18, 2026, the Knowledge Park police station received information that a man had been struck by a car. Immediately upon receiving this information, the police arrived at the scene and initiated legal proceedings. The police have taken both the vehicle and its driver into custody. Further action in the matter is underway..."

He added, "Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident occurred due to a loss of control over the vehicle, falling under the category of speeding and negligent driving. One person was gravely injured; three sustained minor injuries and were discharged after first aid."

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park?

A speeding car allegedly hit four people near GNIOT College in the Knowledge Park area on September 18. The driver initially fled the scene after the incident.

How many people were injured and what was the extent of their injuries?

One person was gravely injured in the incident. Three others sustained minor injuries and were discharged after receiving first aid.

Was the driver of the car apprehended?

Yes, police arrested the accused driver, Manish, and took the car into custody. Legal proceedings are currently underway.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 05:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Greater Noida Driver Arrested Greater Noida Hit-And-Run Car Rams Into Four Near College
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