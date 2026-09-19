India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesDeepanshu Shokeen: Bus Conductor’s Son, NSUI Rebel Who Made It To DUSU VP Post

Deepanshu Shokeen: Bus Conductor’s Son, NSUI Rebel Who Made It To DUSU VP Post

Former NSUI member Deepanshu Shokeen won DUSU vice-president as an independent. He said students’ trust drove his victory and pledged to address their problems.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Deepanshu Shokeen, an independent, secured DUSU vice-president position.
  • Former NSUI member campaigned barefoot for student justice.
  • Shokeen pledged to address student problems after his victory.

Former NSUI member and independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen has won the vice-president's post in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election. He defeated candidates from ABVP, NSUI and other groups in the contest.

After his victory, Shokeen said students had placed their trust in him and that he would work to address their problems.

Also Read: DUSU Election: ABVP Wins 3 Posts, Independent Candidate Takes Vice-President Seat

Who Is Deepanshu Shokeen?

Deepanshu Shokeen, who won the DUSU vice-president's post, is a resident of Peeragarhi in Delhi. According to available information, his father is a bus conductor, while his mother works as an Anganwadi worker.

Shokeen is a graduate of Bhagat Singh College, where he studied Political Science. He is currently a student at the Department of Buddhist Studies.

Shokeen was earlier associated with the NSUI. After he was not given a ticket, he decided to contest the DUSU election as an independent candidate.

He campaigned barefoot throughout the election. The decision came after the Satya Niketan building incident, following which he had pledged not to wear shoes or slippers until students received justice.

‘Students Supported Me’

Speaking to the media after his victory, Shokeen said students had strongly supported his campaign and placed their trust in him.

“It feels very good that the students trusted me. The students themselves ran my entire election campaign and supported me immensely. I felt that the fight I had come to wage — to prove myself as a true representative of the students and justify that role — I have successfully accomplished here,” he said.

‘Walking Barefoot Reminded Me Of Students’ Problems’

Shokeen said his decision to campaign barefoot also kept him connected to the challenges faced by students.

“The physical discomfort caused by walking barefoot constantly reminded me of the problems faced by students. It reminded me that the 1.5 lakh students studying at the university also face various difficulties in their daily lives,” he said.

DUSU Election Results

According to the final DUSU election results, Shokeen won the vice-president's post with 30,634 votes.

ABVP retained the president's post, with Yash Dabas winning with 24,576 votes against NSUI's Vijay Meena, who secured 22,523 votes.

ABVP's Riya Chhawdi won the secretary's post, while ABVP's Lakshya Raj Singh won the joint secretary's post.

Also Read: DUSU Election Results 2026: ABVP’s Yash Dabas Leads Presidential Race After 18 Rounds

After the final counting, ABVP candidates won three of the four central panel posts, while Shokeen secured the vice-president's position as an independent candidate.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the DUSU vice-president's post?

Deepanshu Shokeen, an independent candidate, won the DUSU vice-president's post. He defeated candidates from ABVP, NSUI, and other groups.

Who is Deepanshu Shokeen?

Deepanshu Shokeen is a former NSUI member and independent candidate. He is a graduate of Bhagat Singh College and currently studies at the Department of Buddhist Studies.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 19 Sep 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
ABVP NSUI DUSU Election
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Greater Noida Hit-And-Run: Car Rams Into Four Near College, Driver Arrested
Greater Noida Hit-And-Run: Car Rams Into Four Near College, Driver Arrested
Cities
DUSU Election Results: ABVP Wins 3 Posts, Independent Candidate Takes Vice-President Seat
DUSU Election: ABVP Wins 3 Posts, Independent Candidate Takes Vice-President Seat
Cities
DUSU Election Results 2026: ABVP’s Yash Dabas Leads Presidential Race After 18 Rounds
DUSU Election Results 2026: ABVP’s Yash Dabas Leads Presidential Race After 18 Rounds
Cities
Telangana: 4 Of Family Killed In Road Accident On NH-44 While Returning From Ganesh Idol Immersion
Telangana: 4 Of Family Killed In Road Accident While Returning From Ganesh Idol Immersion
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Crisis: Saudi Strikes Houthi Targets as Red Sea Trade Route Faces Fresh Threat
Gurugram News: Two Workers Die After Falling From 19th Floor, Labourers Clash at Site
Bihar Politics: Anant Singh’s Revolt Against Neeraj Kumar Sparks Tension Inside JDU
DUSU Election: ABVP’s Yash Dabas Takes Lead After Sixth Round, Independents Make Big Gains
Greater Noida News: Speeding Cars Hit Five, Injure Schoolgirl in Two Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget