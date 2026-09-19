Deepanshu Shokeen: Bus Conductor’s Son, NSUI Rebel Who Made It To DUSU VP Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deepanshu Shokeen, an independent, secured DUSU vice-president position.

Former NSUI member campaigned barefoot for student justice.

Shokeen pledged to address student problems after his victory.

Former NSUI member and independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen has won the vice-president's post in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election. He defeated candidates from ABVP, NSUI and other groups in the contest.

After his victory, Shokeen said students had placed their trust in him and that he would work to address their problems.

Also Read: DUSU Election: ABVP Wins 3 Posts, Independent Candidate Takes Vice-President Seat

Who Is Deepanshu Shokeen?

Deepanshu Shokeen, who won the DUSU vice-president's post, is a resident of Peeragarhi in Delhi. According to available information, his father is a bus conductor, while his mother works as an Anganwadi worker.

Shokeen is a graduate of Bhagat Singh College, where he studied Political Science. He is currently a student at the Department of Buddhist Studies.

Shokeen was earlier associated with the NSUI. After he was not given a ticket, he decided to contest the DUSU election as an independent candidate.

He campaigned barefoot throughout the election. The decision came after the Satya Niketan building incident, following which he had pledged not to wear shoes or slippers until students received justice.

‘Students Supported Me’

Speaking to the media after his victory, Shokeen said students had strongly supported his campaign and placed their trust in him.

“It feels very good that the students trusted me. The students themselves ran my entire election campaign and supported me immensely. I felt that the fight I had come to wage — to prove myself as a true representative of the students and justify that role — I have successfully accomplished here,” he said.

‘Walking Barefoot Reminded Me Of Students’ Problems’

Shokeen said his decision to campaign barefoot also kept him connected to the challenges faced by students.

“The physical discomfort caused by walking barefoot constantly reminded me of the problems faced by students. It reminded me that the 1.5 lakh students studying at the university also face various difficulties in their daily lives,” he said.

DUSU Election Results

According to the final DUSU election results, Shokeen won the vice-president's post with 30,634 votes.

ABVP retained the president's post, with Yash Dabas winning with 24,576 votes against NSUI's Vijay Meena, who secured 22,523 votes.

ABVP's Riya Chhawdi won the secretary's post, while ABVP's Lakshya Raj Singh won the joint secretary's post.

Also Read: DUSU Election Results 2026: ABVP’s Yash Dabas Leads Presidential Race After 18 Rounds

After the final counting, ABVP candidates won three of the four central panel posts, while Shokeen secured the vice-president's position as an independent candidate.