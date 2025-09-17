Delhi HC Bans Victory Processions After DUSU Polls Amid Defacement Concerns

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday barred candidates and student organisations of Delhi University from taking out victory processions anywhere in the national capital after the results of DUSU polls on September 19.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said it was not interfering with the elections, but if the polls are not conducted in a "satisfactory order", it may stop the functioning of the officer bearers of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU).

It further directed Delhi Police, DU officials, and civil administration to take all possible and permissible steps to stop any untoward incident during the polls, and to ensure that no violation of regulations takes place.

The bench passed the directions while hearing a petition related to alleged defacement of property during the polls.

The court was told that the campaign has been stopped, and the polling will take place Thursday, and counting the day after.

It reiterated that any violation shall be viewed seriously and "may amount of contempt of court".

The bench further directed Delhi Police, and DU administration to file status reports by September 18 and "correctly inform" the court if any violation was found before or after the polls, and what action was taken in that regard.

Considering the large issue of violation of regulations, as brought up during hearing of the petition, several directions were issued, and actions were taken, still no result came out, the bench said.

"Not interfering with election, but if polls don't take place in satisfactory order, we may stop functioning of the office bearers," the bench said.

It noted the suggestions made by all parties concerned, and observed that after victory, candidates take out victory parades, which police, or any other authorities are unable to stop.

The court further recorded undertakings by some of the candidates not to take out any victory procession after the victory.

"We appreciate such gestures... However, this does not appear to be sufficient. We direct that no victory procession shall be taken out by any candidate either in campus, or hostels, or in any area of the city," the bench said.

The bench on Monday said something needed to be done to stop the display of money and muscle power in students' union elections, noting that high-end luxury vehicles, tractors and JCBs were being used for campaigning during the polls.

The high court had "requested" the candidates contesting the DUSU elections, their supporters and students not to indulge in any kind of violation till the poll process is over and cautioned them that any violation will be viewed seriously and will be treated as contempt of this court.

The court was hearing a plea by advocate Prashant Manchanda, who raised concerns over the violation of guidelines and rules to ensure that the DUSU elections were held in an orderly manner.

In 2024, noting the defacement done by the candidates and their supporters, the high court halted the results till all the defacement material, including posters, hoardings and graffiti, was removed and public property was restored.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)