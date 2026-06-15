Rain Alert In Delhi Today, Temperature To Rise By 4-6 Degrees Celsius Over Next Few Days

Delhi Rain Alert: Temperatures in Delhi-NCR are expected to rise once again in the coming days, likely leading to increased heat and humidity, although light rainfall may provide temporary relief on Monday.

The weather department has forecast a gradual rise of 4-6 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures over the next seven days. Minimum temperatures are also likely to increase by 3-5 degrees Celsius during the same period.

As per IMD data, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, around 1.4 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius. Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, also recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar registered 38.4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said most parts of Delhi witnessed a rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius in daytime temperatures over the past 24 hours. Night temperatures also increased significantly in several areas. During this period, minimum temperatures ranged between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures hovered between 38 and 39 degrees Celsius. Westerly winds blowing at speeds of 15-20 kmph were also recorded.]

Maximum Temp To Remain Between 38-40 Degrees

For Monday, June 15, the IMD has predicted the maximum temperature to remain between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for the day, forecasting partly cloudy skies along with very light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning activity and dust storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Strong surface winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph are also expected, with gusts potentially reaching up to 60 kmph.

In view of the changing weather conditions and rising temperatures, the IMD has advised children, elderly people and those suffering from illnesses to remain cautious. Residents have also been advised to wear light and loose cotton clothing and avoid stepping outdoors unless necessary in order to reduce exposure to the heat.

Also Read: PM Modi Arrives In Slovakia, First Indian Prime Minister To Visit Since 1993