PM Modi Arrives In Slovakia, First Indian Prime Minister To Visit Since 1993

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HomeNewsPM Modi Begins Historic Slovakia Tour; First-Ever Indian Prime Minister To Visit Since Nation's Independence

PM Modi Begins Historic Slovakia Tour; First-Ever Indian Prime Minister To Visit Since Nation's Independence

PM Modi's two-day visit is expected to boost bilateral ties, with talks scheduled with Slovakia's president and prime minister, along with interactions with business leaders.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 06:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi arrived in Slovakia, first Indian Premier since 1993.
  • He will meet President, Prime Minister, discuss cooperation areas.
  • Visit deepens bilateral ties, strengthens India-EU partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra PM Modi arrived in Bratislava on Sunday night, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Slovakia since the country gained independence in 1993.

The visit is part of the second leg of PM Modi's two-nation tour and is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and Slovakia.

In a post on X after reaching the Slovak capital, PM Modi said the visit would provide an opportunity to deepen relations and explore new avenues of cooperation.

"This visit provides an opportunity to deepen India-Slovakia relations and explore new avenues of cooperation. Looking forward to productive meetings with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Fico," he said.

ALSO READ: 'Innovation Is In India's DNA': PM Modi, Macron Launch 'Bharat Innovates' In France

 

Talks With Slovak President And Prime Minister

During the two-day visit, PM Modi is scheduled to hold discussions with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico.

He is also expected to interact with Slovak business leaders as both countries seek to expand cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, automobile manufacturing and railway production.

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was received by Slovakia's Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanár and accorded a traditional Slovak welcome with bread and salt, a symbol of hospitality, respect and goodwill.

ALSO READ: 'Happy To Meet You In Nice': PM Modi Greets 'Friend' Macron During France Visit

Visit To Build On Growing Bilateral Engagement

Ahead of the trip, PM Modi described the visit as a historic opportunity to build on the momentum in India-Slovakia relations.

"This historic visit builds on the strong momentum in our bilateral relationship," he said in his departure statement.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit follows President Droupadi Murmu's state visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and President Pellegrini's trip to India for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026.

The government said the visit would reaffirm India's commitment to strengthening ties with Slovakia across multiple sectors and further energise India's strategic partnership with the European Union, of which Slovakia is a member.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is notable about PM Modi's visit to Slovakia?

It marks the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Slovakia since the country gained independence in 1993. This visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

What is the main objective of PM Modi's visit to Slovakia?

The visit aims to deepen India-Slovakia relations and explore new avenues of cooperation. Both countries seek to expand collaboration in areas like trade, investment, and manufacturing.

Who will PM Modi meet during his visit to Slovakia?

He is scheduled to hold discussions with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico. He will also interact with Slovak business leaders.

How was PM Modi received upon his arrival in Bratislava?

He was received by Slovakia's Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanár. He also received a traditional Slovak welcome with bread and salt, symbolizing hospitality.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 06:56 AM (IST)
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PM Modi Slovakia PM Modi In Slovakia
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