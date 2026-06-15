PM Modi Arrives In Slovakia, First Indian Prime Minister To Visit Since 1993

It marks the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Slovakia since the country gained independence in 1993. This visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.
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PM Modi Begins Historic Slovakia Tour; First-Ever Indian Prime Minister To Visit Since Nation's Independence
PM Modi's two-day visit is expected to boost bilateral ties, with talks scheduled with Slovakia's president and prime minister, along with interactions with business leaders.
- PM Modi arrived in Slovakia, first Indian Premier since 1993.
- He will meet President, Prime Minister, discuss cooperation areas.
- Visit deepens bilateral ties, strengthens India-EU partnership.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is notable about PM Modi's visit to Slovakia?
What is the main objective of PM Modi's visit to Slovakia?
The visit aims to deepen India-Slovakia relations and explore new avenues of cooperation. Both countries seek to expand collaboration in areas like trade, investment, and manufacturing.
Who will PM Modi meet during his visit to Slovakia?
He is scheduled to hold discussions with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico. He will also interact with Slovak business leaders.
How was PM Modi received upon his arrival in Bratislava?
He was received by Slovakia's Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanár. He also received a traditional Slovak welcome with bread and salt, symbolizing hospitality.
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