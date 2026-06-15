PM Modi Arrives In Slovakia, First Indian Prime Minister To Visit Since 1993

Prime Minister Narendra PM Modi arrived in Bratislava on Sunday night, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Slovakia since the country gained independence in 1993.

The visit is part of the second leg of PM Modi's two-nation tour and is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and Slovakia.

In a post on X after reaching the Slovak capital, PM Modi said the visit would provide an opportunity to deepen relations and explore new avenues of cooperation.

"This visit provides an opportunity to deepen India-Slovakia relations and explore new avenues of cooperation. Looking forward to productive meetings with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Fico," he said.

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Talks With Slovak President And Prime Minister

During the two-day visit, PM Modi is scheduled to hold discussions with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico.

He is also expected to interact with Slovak business leaders as both countries seek to expand cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, automobile manufacturing and railway production.

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was received by Slovakia's Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanár and accorded a traditional Slovak welcome with bread and salt, a symbol of hospitality, respect and goodwill.

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Visit To Build On Growing Bilateral Engagement

Ahead of the trip, PM Modi described the visit as a historic opportunity to build on the momentum in India-Slovakia relations.

"This historic visit builds on the strong momentum in our bilateral relationship," he said in his departure statement.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit follows President Droupadi Murmu's state visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and President Pellegrini's trip to India for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026.

The government said the visit would reaffirm India's commitment to strengthening ties with Slovakia across multiple sectors and further energise India's strategic partnership with the European Union, of which Slovakia is a member.