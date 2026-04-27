Driving Without PUC In Delhi? You Won’t Get Fuel Now

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi mandates valid PUC certificate for all fuel purchases.

Vehicles without PUC risk denied petrol, diesel, or CNG.

Strict enforcement aims to curb rising pollution levels.

Violators face fines up to Rs 10,000, potential seizure.

In a major move for vehicle owners in the national capital, the Delhi government has made it mandatory for all vehicles to carry a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate to avail fuel. Under the newly enforced rule, vehicles without a valid PUC will not be given petrol, diesel, or CNG at fuel stations. The government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has decided to implement the “No PUC, No Fuel” policy on a permanent basis and has directed strict enforcement.

Officials said the step has been taken to curb rising pollution levels in the city. Earlier, the rule was enforced only during periods of severe pollution, but it will now remain in force throughout the year.

Fuel Only With Valid PUC Certificate

As per the new regulation, fuel stations will supply petrol, diesel, CNG, or LPG only to vehicles that have a valid PUC certificate. Typically, a PUC certificate becomes mandatory one year after vehicle registration. However, authorities noted that a large number of vehicles continue to operate without valid certification, contributing significantly to air pollution.

Also Read: Pune Law Student Ragged For Refusing To Smoke; Seniors Threw Eggs On Door, Spat Gutkha

Strict Monitoring And Penalties

To ensure compliance, teams from the traffic police, transport department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and environment department will carry out regular checks. Petrol pump operators have also been instructed not to refuel vehicles lacking valid PUC certificates. Vehicles entering Delhi from other states will also be inspected.

Violators may face fines of up to Rs 10,000. In cases where vehicles are found emitting excessive smoke, they may even be seized.

How To Check PUC Status

Vehicle owners can check and download their PUC certificate through the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ Parivahan website by entering their vehicle number. If the certificate has expired, owners must visit a nearby PUC centre for inspection and renewal.

With the rule now in force, vehicle owners without a valid PUC risk being denied fuel, which could disrupt their daily commute.

Also Read: Delhi Sizzles At 45°C Amid Heatwave; Rain, Thunderstorm Likely Today



