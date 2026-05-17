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HomeCities30 Bullets In 10 Seconds: Man Shot Dead Outside Home In Haryana's Jhajjar, Attack Caught On CCTV

30 Bullets In 10 Seconds: Man Shot Dead Outside Home In Haryana's Jhajjar, Attack Caught On CCTV

A man was shot dead in Haryana’s Jhajjar district after unidentified assailants allegedly fired around 30 bullets at him while he was inside his car. Police suspect old rivalry behind the killing.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 17 May 2026 10:55 AM (IST)

A man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, with police suspecting that an old rivalry may have led to the killing, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night in Subana village, where the victim, identified as Hitesh, was attacked while sitting inside his car, which was parked outside his home.

According to police officials, three to four assailants arrived at the spot in another vehicle and parked near Hitesh’s car before opening fire.

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Around 30 Bullets Fired

Investigators said the attackers allegedly fired around 30 bullets at the victim during the assault.

After initially returning to their vehicle, one of the assailants reportedly stepped out again and fired additional rounds at Hitesh before fleeing the scene, police said.

Hitesh died on the spot due to multiple gunshot injuries.

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CCTV Footage Under Examination

Police said a purported video of the incident has surfaced online and is being examined as part of the investigation.

A special team has been constituted to identify and trace the accused persons.

Officials said CCTV footage from the area is also being scanned to gather clues about the attackers and the sequence of events leading to the murder.

A case has been registered at the Machhroli Police Station, and further investigation is underway. 

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Before You Go

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Haryana Jhajjar HARYANA NEWS
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