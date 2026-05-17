A man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, with police suspecting that an old rivalry may have led to the killing, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night in Subana village, where the victim, identified as Hitesh, was attacked while sitting inside his car, which was parked outside his home.

According to police officials, three to four assailants arrived at the spot in another vehicle and parked near Hitesh’s car before opening fire.

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Around 30 Bullets Fired

Investigators said the attackers allegedly fired around 30 bullets at the victim during the assault.

After initially returning to their vehicle, one of the assailants reportedly stepped out again and fired additional rounds at Hitesh before fleeing the scene, police said.

Hitesh died on the spot due to multiple gunshot injuries.

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CCTV Footage Under Examination

Police said a purported video of the incident has surfaced online and is being examined as part of the investigation.

A special team has been constituted to identify and trace the accused persons.

Officials said CCTV footage from the area is also being scanned to gather clues about the attackers and the sequence of events leading to the murder.

A case has been registered at the Machhroli Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

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