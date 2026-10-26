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English NewsNewsIndia'Tell Modi To Sack Gyanesh Kumar': Rahul Gandhi Responds To Traders' Request To Postpone Nov 1 Rally

'Tell Modi To Sack Gyanesh Kumar': Rahul Gandhi Responds To Traders' Request To Postpone Nov 1 Rally

Traders urged Rahul Gandhi to delay the November 1 rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan until after November 10, warning that it could disrupt business worth Rs 10,000 crore during the festive season.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Traders' body CTI urged postponing INDIA bloc rally.
  • Rally could impact Rs 10,000 crore festive business.
  • Rahul Gandhi: Protests end if CEC Gyanesh Kumar removed.
  • Rally part of INDIA bloc's

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday responded to the Chamber of Trade and Industry's (CTI) appeal to postpone the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally in Delhi, saying the protests could end within 30 seconds if Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Addressing traders in a post on X, Rahul expressed solidarity with them amid concerns over the potential impact of the rally on business during the festive season. He linked the disruption in Delhi to the opposition's allegations of "vote chori" and accused the government of putting livelihoods at risk.

"To every trader in Delhi: We love you and hear you. The Govt shut the metro, sealed our roads and locked down our capital. With a stolen vote nothing is safe - your shop, your savings, your children’s future. Tell Modi to sack accused no. 4, Gyanesh Kumar and the protests will stop in 30 seconds," Rahul gandhi stated in a post on X.

Traders' Body Seeks Delay In INDIA Bloc Rally

Rahul's remarks came two days after the CTI urged him to postpone the November 1 rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan until after November 10, warning that it could disrupt business worth Rs 10,000 crore during the peak festive shopping period.

In a letter to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the rally could affect wholesale and retail markets around Ramlila Maidan ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali and Bhai Dooj. Dhanteras falls on November 6, Diwali will be celebrated on November 8, and Bhai Dooj on November 10 this year.

The traders' body said Delhi records business worth around Rs 25,000 crore across sectors such as gold and silver, electronics, clothing, utensils, dry fruits, sweets, automobiles, property and gift items around Dhanteras.

It also claimed that traders had already suffered losses of around Rs 3,000 crore in October due to rallies, marches and road closures in Connaught Place, India Gate and central Delhi.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Raut Writes To Amit Shah, Seeks ED Probe Into Alleged Rs 500-Crore Offer To Jarange

CTI Flags Traffic Restrictions, Impact On Markets

The CTI identified around 20 wholesale and retail markets within a five-kilometre radius of Ramlila Maidan, including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Kashmere Gate, Karol Bagh and Daryaganj.

According to the traders' body, traffic diversions, barricading and possible restrictions on public transport during the rally could disrupt the movement of goods and reduce customer footfall. It also expressed concern that buyers travelling from other states through Old Delhi and New Delhi railway stations could face inconvenience.

While acknowledging the right to peaceful protest and democratic expression, the CTI urged political parties to avoid large rallies in key commercial areas until the festive period ends.

ALSO READ: BJP Worker Files Complaint Against Kharge Over 'Baap' Remark On PM Modi, Seeks Apology In 24 Hours

INDIA Bloc's 'Vote Chori' Campaign

The proposed rally is part of the INDIA bloc's campaign against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The opposition has demanded action against Gyanesh Kumar over the allegations.

On October 12, opposition leaders, activists and civil society members participated in a 'March for Democracy' in Delhi and filed a joint petition against the SIR. Rahul later hosted INDIA bloc leaders at his residence on October 13, after which the opposition vowed to continue its campaign against alleged "vote chori".

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rahul Gandhi respond to the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI)?

Rahul Gandhi responded to CTI's appeal to postpone the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally in Delhi. He expressed solidarity with traders and their concerns about business disruption during the festive season.

What condition did Rahul Gandhi set for the protests to stop?

Rahul Gandhi stated that the protests would stop if Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He linked the disruption in Delhi to the opposition's allegations of

Why did the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) request a postponement of the rally?

The CTI urged a postponement of the rally until after November 10, warning it could disrupt business worth Rs 10,000 crore. This disruption would occur during the peak festive shopping period around Dhanteras and Diwali.

What is the primary reason behind the INDIA bloc's planned rally?

The proposed rally is part of the INDIA bloc's campaign against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision exercise. The opposition is demanding action against Gyanesh Kumar over these allegations of

How might the rally affect Delhi's businesses, according to CTI?

The CTI expressed concern that traffic diversions, barricading, and public transport restrictions could disrupt goods movement and reduce customer footfall. This would affect about 20 wholesale and retail markets near Ramlila Maidan.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Oct 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi 'Gyanesh Kumar' Delhi Traders Ramila Maidan
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