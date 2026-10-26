Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Traders' body CTI urged postponing INDIA bloc rally.

Rally could impact Rs 10,000 crore festive business.

Rahul Gandhi: Protests end if CEC Gyanesh Kumar removed.

Rally part of INDIA bloc's

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday responded to the Chamber of Trade and Industry's (CTI) appeal to postpone the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally in Delhi, saying the protests could end within 30 seconds if Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Addressing traders in a post on X, Rahul expressed solidarity with them amid concerns over the potential impact of the rally on business during the festive season. He linked the disruption in Delhi to the opposition's allegations of "vote chori" and accused the government of putting livelihoods at risk.

"To every trader in Delhi: We love you and hear you. The Govt shut the metro, sealed our roads and locked down our capital. With a stolen vote nothing is safe - your shop, your savings, your children’s future. Tell Modi to sack accused no. 4, Gyanesh Kumar and the protests will stop in 30 seconds," Rahul gandhi stated in a post on X.

To every trader in Delhi: We love you and hear you. The Govt shut the metro, sealed our roads and locked down our capital. With a stolen vote nothing is safe - your shop, your savings, your children’s future. Tell Modi to sack accused no. 4, Gyanesh Kumar and the protests will stop in 30 seconds. दिल्ली के हर व्यापारी से: हम आपसे प्यार करते हैं, आपकी बात सुन रहे हैं। मेट्रो सरकार ने बंद की, सड़कें सरकार ने सील की, राजधानी पर ताला सरकार ने लगाया। जब वोट ही चोरी हो जाए, तो कुछ भी सुरक्षित नहीं - न आपकी दुकान, न आपकी बचत, न आपके बच्चों का भविष्य। मोदी जी से कहिए - आरोपी नंबर 4, ज्ञानेश कुमार को हटाएं, 30 सेकंड में आंदोलन रुक जाएगा। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 26, 2026

Traders' Body Seeks Delay In INDIA Bloc Rally

Rahul's remarks came two days after the CTI urged him to postpone the November 1 rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan until after November 10, warning that it could disrupt business worth Rs 10,000 crore during the peak festive shopping period.

In a letter to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the rally could affect wholesale and retail markets around Ramlila Maidan ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali and Bhai Dooj. Dhanteras falls on November 6, Diwali will be celebrated on November 8, and Bhai Dooj on November 10 this year.

The traders' body said Delhi records business worth around Rs 25,000 crore across sectors such as gold and silver, electronics, clothing, utensils, dry fruits, sweets, automobiles, property and gift items around Dhanteras.

It also claimed that traders had already suffered losses of around Rs 3,000 crore in October due to rallies, marches and road closures in Connaught Place, India Gate and central Delhi.

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CTI Flags Traffic Restrictions, Impact On Markets

The CTI identified around 20 wholesale and retail markets within a five-kilometre radius of Ramlila Maidan, including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Kashmere Gate, Karol Bagh and Daryaganj.

According to the traders' body, traffic diversions, barricading and possible restrictions on public transport during the rally could disrupt the movement of goods and reduce customer footfall. It also expressed concern that buyers travelling from other states through Old Delhi and New Delhi railway stations could face inconvenience.

While acknowledging the right to peaceful protest and democratic expression, the CTI urged political parties to avoid large rallies in key commercial areas until the festive period ends.

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INDIA Bloc's 'Vote Chori' Campaign

The proposed rally is part of the INDIA bloc's campaign against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The opposition has demanded action against Gyanesh Kumar over the allegations.

On October 12, opposition leaders, activists and civil society members participated in a 'March for Democracy' in Delhi and filed a joint petition against the SIR. Rahul later hosted INDIA bloc leaders at his residence on October 13, after which the opposition vowed to continue its campaign against alleged "vote chori".