Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Overnight showers lowered Delhi's minimum temperature to 17°C.

Thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated hail occurred across Delhi-NCR.

Light rain expected October 29-30, keeping temperatures cool.

Delhi's air quality improved to moderate (153 AQI).

Delhi is likely to experience another spell of rain later this week, with temperatures expected to remain on the cooler side after overnight showers and isolated hail brought the season's lowest minimum temperature to 17°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain for October 29 and 30, while the city's air quality has improved but remains in the moderate category.

The minimum temperature could fall further to between 15°C and 17°C, according to the forecast.

Rain, Thunderstorms Recorded Across Delhi-NCR

The IMD said very light to light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, was recorded at a few places in Delhi overnight. Isolated hail was also reported in parts of central and south Delhi, as well as Ferozepur, Sirsa, Kurukshetra and Fatehabad.

Gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 85 kmph were recorded over Kaithal.

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The weather activity was associated with a feeble western disturbance in the middle and upper levels of the troposphere, along with moisture feeding into the region from the Arabian Sea.

Rainfall recorded up to 8:30 am included 4.4 mm at Safdarjung, 5.8 mm at Lodhi Road and 0.8 mm at Delhi Ridge.

Delhi Temperature Drops As Cooler Weather Sets In

The overnight showers brought Delhi's minimum temperature down to 17°C, the lowest recorded so far this season. Among the weather stations listed, the Ridge recorded the lowest minimum at 16.2°C. The minimum temperature was 16.7°C at Palam, 16.4°C at Lodhi Road and 17.2°C at Ayanagar.

Daytime temperatures also remained below 32°C at the stations listed. The maximum temperature was 29.4°C at Palam, 31°C at Lodhi Road, 31.4°C at the Ridge and 30.8°C at Ayanagar. The Ridge recorded the highest maximum among these stations.

Relative humidity stood at 61% at 5:30 pm.

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Delhi's AQI Improves But Remains In Moderate Category

Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) improved by 38 points, falling to 153 on Sunday from 191 on Saturday. Despite the improvement, the city's air quality remained in the moderate category on both days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI of 0–50 is classified as good, 51–100 as satisfactory, 101–200 as moderate, 201–300 as poor, 301–400 as very poor and 401–500 as severe.

The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast poor air quality for October 26–28. Conditions are expected to remain in the poor-to-moderate range over the following six days.