Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kerala Police registered case against YouTuber for communal enmity.

Video alleged Arab funding, Jinnah statue, beef at cafe.

Chief Minister condemned video, state minister stressed no hate speech.

The Kerala Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against social media influencer and YouTuber Amrit Singh Darren for allegedly promoting enmity between religious communities. The BJP has accused the Kerala government of practising “selective secularism” over the police action against the vlogger.

The case has been registered under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police action follows an Instagram video in which Darren criticised the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government, alleging that it accepted funding from Arab countries to promote Islam in Kerala.

In the video, the YouTuber, who is from Uttar Pradesh, also alleged that a cafe in Fort Kochi, named after the holy city of Kashi, displayed a statue of Pakistan's founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and served beef. The claims sparked a political controversy in the state.

Chief Minister VD Satheesan and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan, the Leader of the Opposition, condemned the vlogger's remarks.

“Keralam stands united. Communal hatred has no place here,” Satheesan said in a post on X. He described the video as an attempt to spread misinformation about Fort Kochi, portray the state negatively and divide communities. He also confirmed that a case had been registered, adding that “the law will take its course”.

BJP Alleges ‘Selective Secularism’

Reacting to the FIR, BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused Satheesan of practising “selective secularism”. He said he agreed with the chief minister's sentiment that Kerala belonged to all Malayalees, who should decide the state's future, including its food, culture and celebrations. However, he stressed that Kerala was part of India and every Malayalee was an Indian.

Chandrasekhar said the concerns of people who identify as pro-India and Hindu should also be taken into account. He criticised what he described as the selective expression of concern over communal harmony and urged the chief minister to respond to concerns raised by Hindus and patriots over people who support Hamas.

The BJP leader also questioned the Congress and the CPI(M) over what he described as their support for a political culture that disrespects religious sentiments. He alleged that some people felt they could get away with insulting or insensitive conduct because of the “free pass” they received from the two parties.

Chandrasekhar further questioned how Satheesan would respond if a restaurant named after a Muslim holy city served pork. He warned against what he called “selective secularism” and said his party would resist it.

Kerala Minister Says Freedom Of Expression Cannot Incite Hatred

State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said he had called for action against the vlogger for allegedly spreading falsehoods and stoking communal suspicion about Varkala and Fort Kochi. He described the registration of the FIR by Fort Kochi police as a necessary step.

“Our temples, mosques, churches, art and diverse communities are part of our shared heritage. No campaign of hate can erase that,” Chennithala said in a post on X. He added that freedom of expression was not a licence to incite communal enmity.

Congress leader and Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden alleged that the YouTuber's remarks were part of a planned attempt to damage Kerala's reputation and tourism prospects.

Eden said the video linking the cafe's alleged display of a Jinnah statue with its serving of beef should not be viewed in isolation and needed to be examined in the context of the YouTuber's previous videos and statements.

He highlighted Fort Kochi and Mattancherry as symbols of communal harmony, citing their history of spice trade and cultural exchanges. He also noted that Kochi hosts the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, which attracts artists from across the world.