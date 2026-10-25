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English NewsNewsUrmila Sanawar Arrested In Saharanpur Over Alleged Objectionable Social Media Posts

Urmila Sanawar Arrested In Saharanpur Over Alleged Objectionable Social Media Posts

Actress Urmila Sanawar was arrested in Saharanpur over alleged defamatory posts, threats and demands for Rs 5 crore. She is also linked to the Ankita Bhandari murder case allegations.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 11:07 PM (IST)

Dehradun: Actress Urmila Sanawar was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur in connection with a complaint filed by the daughter of former Uttarakhand BJP MLA Suresh Rathore over objectionable social media posts.

"The accused (Urmila Sanawar) is alleged to have posted obscene and defamatory remarks on social media-thereby outraging the complainant's modesty and tarnishing her family's reputation-and to have made WhatsApp calls demanding the transfer of a property to her name, along with a demand for Rs 5 crore and threats to kill the complainant," according to a statement issued by police.

Police said the case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Sections 4 and 10 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Haridwar police on Sunday took custody of Sanawar from Saharanpur.

"Action was taken on a complaint filed by Deepika Rathore on Saturday night. Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the matter, a team was formed, and this team arrested the accused Urmila Sanawar from Saharanpur," SP City for Haridwar, Deepak Singh said.

Sanawar, who claims to be the wife of Suresh Rathore, created a political storm with her allegations in the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Pauri, was murdered by resort owner Pulkit Arya and two of his employees in 2022. All three were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case.

Sanawar has alleged the involvement of a 'VIP' in the murder of Ankita.

"As per information received so far, she has nine cases filed against her," the SP added.

Earlier, police, without revealing the identity of the woman, shared that they have registered a case and made the arrest within 12 hours of the complaint being filed.

However, a video surfaced on social media, showing the arrested woman purportedly to be Sanawar. She was due to appear in a Dehradun court on Monday in connection with the CBI enquiry into the murder case. She, on Friday, gave her consent before a CBI court in Dehradun to undergo a narco-analysis test in connection with the murder case.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Oct 2026 11:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Haridwar Ankita Bhandari Murder Case Urmila Sanawar
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