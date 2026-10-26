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English NewsCitiesDelhi: 2 Dead After Slab Of Under-Construction House Collapses In Harsh Vihar

Delhi: 2 Dead After Slab Of Under-Construction House Collapses In Harsh Vihar

A rescue operation is underway in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar after a slab of a house under construction collapsed on Sunday evening.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 08:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Slab collapse in Delhi killed two people Sunday.
  • Rescue teams, including NDRF, extracted victims from rubble.
  • Ministers visited site; cause of collapse remains unknown.

Two people have died after a slab of a house under construction collapsed in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar area, according to the latest update from Delhi Police. One person was pulled out from beneath the rubble but had died, while another remains trapped, with rescue teams trying to bring him out.

The incident took place in Milan Garden on Sunday evening, triggering panic in the locality. The collapse prompted a rescue operation involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, police and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Earlier, police had said two men, aged 60 and 36, were suspected to be trapped after the slab collapsed. Their family members raised concerns after being unable to reach them on their mobile phones.

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Rescue Teams Clear Debris After Collapse

The Delhi Fire Services and police received information about the incident at around 7 pm on Sunday and rushed to the spot. NDRF personnel, local police and fire services teams joined the rescue operation, while a DDMA team also reached the site.

Construction work was reportedly underway on the building's first floor when the structure collapsed. The exact cause of the incident has not yet been established.

Family members of the two men had earlier alleged that rescue work was progressing slowly and said they were trying to remove debris themselves to locate their relatives.

Police personnel were deployed at the site to manage the crowd and maintain law and order as emergency responders continued clearing the rubble. Further details about the deceased and the circumstances of the collapse are awaited. 

Delhi Ministers Kapil Mishra and Ashish Sood also arrived at the spot where a building collapsed in Milan Garden. Mishra had said that it appeared that an attempt was being made to install a new lintel, which collapsed, causing the floor below to cave in as well, trapping two people.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred in Delhi's Harsh Vihar area?

A slab of a house under construction collapsed in Milan Garden, Harsh Vihar, on Sunday evening. This prompted a rescue operation involving multiple agencies.

How many casualties resulted from the collapse?

Two people have died after the slab collapsed. One person was pulled out dead, and another who was initially trapped was also confirmed deceased.

Which agencies are involved in the rescue operation?

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, police, and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) are involved in the rescue operation.

What caused the house slab to collapse?

The exact cause of the incident has not yet been established. Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra suggested it might have been an attempt to install a new lintel.

Published at : 26 Oct 2026 08:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi House Collapse DELHI DELHI NEWS
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