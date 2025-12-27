Dense Fog To Persist Across Punjab & Chandigarh, Visibility Hit In Several Districts

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDense Fog To Persist Across Punjab & Chandigarh, Visibility Hit In Several Districts

Authorities have advised commuters to remain cautious during early morning and late-night hours as foggy conditions continue across the state.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 01:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dense fog gripped large parts of Punjab and Chandigarh, severely reducing visibility in several districts and disrupting normal movement. Weather officials said foggy conditions are likely to persist until January 1, though no rainfall is expected during this period. Despite the cold spell, minimum temperatures across Punjab have risen by around 2°C over the past 24 hours and are now about 3°C above normal. Zero visibility was reported in parts of Amritsar and Halwara, underlining the severity of conditions across the region.

Visibility Drops, Advisory Issued

Gurdaspur emerged as the coldest district in the state, with the minimum temperature recorded at 6°C. Patiala reported the lowest maximum temperature in the plains at 14.6°C. Dense fog was also observed in Patiala, while Amritsar and Halwara recorded zero visibility. In view of the prevailing cold conditions, the Punjab Health Department issued an advisory urging people to take precautions and seek immediate medical attention if health symptoms worsen.

Fog To Persist, Western Disturbance Ahead

According to the India Meteorological Department, a weak western disturbance is likely to become active over the Himalayan region from December 27, which may temporarily raise temperatures. Another western disturbance is expected around December 30, increasing the likelihood of snowfall in hilly areas. However, plains in Punjab are expected to remain dry.

District-Wise Forecast

Dense to very dense fog is likely at isolated places across several districts, including Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and SAS Nagar (Mohali).

  • December 28: Dense to very dense fog at a few places across most districts; dry weather.
  • December 29: Very dense fog likely in Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar and SAS Nagar (Mohali); dense fog in parts of south-west Punjab; dry weather.
  • December 30: Dense fog expected in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Sangrur and Patiala; weather to remain dry.

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 01:44 PM (IST)
