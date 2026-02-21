Delivery Rider Killed By Speeding Car In Delhi's Subhash Nagar

Delhi news: In a tragic early-morning incident, a 25-year-old delivery executive lost his life after his electric scooter was struck by a speeding car in West Delhi’s Subhash Nagar. The accident occurred around 3:00 AM today near the Subhash Nagar Metro Station red light on Najafgarh Road. The victim, identified as Hem Shakar, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, was working a late-night shift for the quick-commerce platform Zepto. According to eyewitness accounts, a high-speed Hyundai Verna rammed into his e-scooter from behind as he was heading toward Rajouri Garden.

Shakar was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, where doctors unfortunately declared him brought dead due to the severity of his injuries.

Action Against Accused

Delhi Police arrived at the scene shortly after a PCR call was received at 3:26 AM. The driver of the car, Mohit Kumar (27), a resident of Najafgarh and an MCD contractor, was apprehended on the spot. Police have seized the vehicle and registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Authorities are currently scanning CCTV footage from the Subhash Nagar intersection to determine if the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.