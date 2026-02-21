Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelivery Rider Killed By Speeding Car In Delhi's Subhash Nagar

Delivery Rider Killed By Speeding Car In Delhi's Subhash Nagar

Authorities are currently scanning CCTV footage from the Subhash Nagar intersection to determine if the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 09:49 AM (IST)

Delhi news: In a tragic early-morning incident, a 25-year-old delivery executive lost his life after his electric scooter was struck by a speeding car in West Delhi’s Subhash Nagar. The accident occurred around 3:00 AM today near the Subhash Nagar Metro Station red light on Najafgarh Road. The victim, identified as Hem Shakar, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, was working a late-night shift for the quick-commerce platform Zepto. According to eyewitness accounts, a high-speed Hyundai Verna rammed into his e-scooter from behind as he was heading toward Rajouri Garden.

Shakar was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, where doctors unfortunately declared him brought dead due to the severity of his injuries.

Action Against Accused

Delhi Police arrived at the scene shortly after a PCR call was received at 3:26 AM. The driver of the car, Mohit Kumar (27), a resident of Najafgarh and an MCD contractor, was apprehended on the spot. Police have seized the vehicle and registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Authorities are currently scanning CCTV footage from the Subhash Nagar intersection to determine if the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Related Video

Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP

Published at : 21 Feb 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI NEWS Delivery Rider Killed Delhi Subhash Nagar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delivery Rider Killed By Speeding Car In Delhi's Subhash Nagar
Delivery Rider Killed By Speeding Car In Delhi's Subhash Nagar
Cities
India's Fastest Metro Comes To Meerut - PM Modi To Flag Off Tomorrow
India's Fastest Metro Comes To Meerut - PM Modi To Flag Off Tomorrow
Cities
Daylight Heist In Assam: Armed Gang Loots Crores From Jewellery Store In Barpeta Road
Daylight Heist In Assam: Armed Gang Loots Crores From Jewellery Store In Barpeta Road
Cities
Big Relief For Runners: DMRC To Operate Early Trains For New Delhi Marathon 2026
Big Relief For Runners: DMRC To Operate Early Trains For New Delhi Marathon 2026
Advertisement

Videos

Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP
US–IRAN Tensions: Trump’s 10-Day Ultimatum to Iran Sparks Fears of Military Action
Budget Session Protest: Rashtriya Janata Dal Continues Demonstration in Bihar Legislative Assembly
ONE YEAR IN OFFICE: Rekha Gupta Government Completes One Year in Delhi
2018 DEFAMATION CASE: Court Directs Congress Leader to Record Statement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget