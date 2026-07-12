Delhi-NCR To Remain Hot And Humid Till July 16, No Weather Warning Issued

Delhi-NCR experienced humid weather on Sunday with maximum temperatures between 36°C and 37°C. No rainfall was recorded, and minimum temperatures remained above normal.
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Delhi Weather Update: No Rain, Humidity Soars As Mercury Touches 37°C; IMD Forecast Till July 16
Delhi-NCR remained hot and humid on Sunday, with temperatures touching 37°C and no rainfall recorded. IMD forecasts similar weather till July 16, with highs of 38°C.
- Delhi-NCR experienced humid Sunday, maximum temperatures around 36-37°C.
- Lodhi Road recorded 37.0°C; no rainfall despite humid conditions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What were the general weather conditions in Delhi-NCR on Sunday?
Which location recorded the highest maximum temperature on Sunday?
Lodhi Road recorded the highest maximum temperature at 37.0°C on Sunday. Safdarjung followed closely with 36.8°C.
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25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
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