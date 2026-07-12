Delhi-NCR To Remain Hot And Humid Till July 16, No Weather Warning Issued

New Delhi Weather Alert: Residents across Delhi-NCR experienced humid weather on Sunday as maximum temperatures hovered between 36°C and 37°C at various weather stations across the capital.

According to official weather data, Lodhi Road recorded the highest maximum temperature at 37.0°C, making it the hottest location in the city. Safdarjung registered 36.8°C, followed by Palam (36.6°C), Ridge (36.0°C) and Ayanagar (36.2°C).

Minimum Temperatures Remain Above Normal

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung was 28.3°C, while Palam logged 27.1°C. Lodhi Road recorded 27.2°C, Ridge 25.6°C, and Ayanagar 27.4°C.

No Rainfall Recorded Across Delhi-NCR

Despite the humid conditions, no rainfall was recorded at any weather station in Delhi-NCR between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, with dry weather prevailing throughout the day.

Outlook For The Week

Weather conditions are likely to remain largely unchanged on Monday. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius, with the minimum at 29 degrees Celsius. The sky will remain partly cloudy, while humidity is likely to be around 80 per cent in the morning and 65 per cent by evening.

Similar weather is forecast for July 14, with temperatures ranging between 29 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies and high humidity are expected to persist.

On July 15 and 16, the sky is likely to remain generally cloudy. The maximum temperature is expected to stay around 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be close to 29 degrees Celsius. Despite the humid conditions, the IMD has not issued any weather warning for either day.