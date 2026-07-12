Delhi-NCR To Remain Hot And Humid Till July 16, No Weather Warning Issued

India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesDelhi Weather Update: No Rain, Humidity Soars As Mercury Touches 37°C; IMD Forecast Till July 16

Delhi Weather Update: No Rain, Humidity Soars As Mercury Touches 37°C; IMD Forecast Till July 16

Delhi-NCR remained hot and humid on Sunday, with temperatures touching 37°C and no rainfall recorded. IMD forecasts similar weather till July 16, with highs of 38°C.

Written By : Ujjwal Kumar |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 07:10 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi-NCR experienced humid Sunday, maximum temperatures around 36-37°C.
  • Lodhi Road recorded 37.0°C; no rainfall despite humid conditions.

New Delhi Weather Alert: Residents across Delhi-NCR experienced humid weather on Sunday as maximum temperatures hovered between 36°C and 37°C at various weather stations across the capital.

According to official weather data, Lodhi Road recorded the highest maximum temperature at 37.0°C, making it the hottest location in the city. Safdarjung registered 36.8°C, followed by Palam (36.6°C), Ridge (36.0°C) and Ayanagar (36.2°C).

Minimum Temperatures Remain Above Normal

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung was 28.3°C, while Palam logged 27.1°C. Lodhi Road recorded 27.2°C, Ridge 25.6°C, and Ayanagar 27.4°C.

No Rainfall Recorded Across Delhi-NCR

Despite the humid conditions, no rainfall was recorded at any weather station in Delhi-NCR between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, with dry weather prevailing throughout the day.

Outlook For The Week

Weather conditions are likely to remain largely unchanged on Monday. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius, with the minimum at 29 degrees Celsius. The sky will remain partly cloudy, while humidity is likely to be around 80 per cent in the morning and 65 per cent by evening.

Similar weather is forecast for July 14, with temperatures ranging between 29 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies and high humidity are expected to persist.

On July 15 and 16, the sky is likely to remain generally cloudy. The maximum temperature is expected to stay around 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be close to 29 degrees Celsius. Despite the humid conditions, the IMD has not issued any weather warning for either day.

Frequently Asked Questions

What were the general weather conditions in Delhi-NCR on Sunday?

Delhi-NCR experienced humid weather on Sunday with maximum temperatures between 36°C and 37°C. No rainfall was recorded, and minimum temperatures remained above normal.

Which location recorded the highest maximum temperature on Sunday?

Lodhi Road recorded the highest maximum temperature at 37.0°C on Sunday. Safdarjung followed closely with 36.8°C.

About the author Ujjwal Kumar

Ujjwal Kumar is a postgraduate in Journalism and has been actively associated with the news industry for over a decade. He specialises in analysing political developments and social issues, presenting them to audiences with accuracy and clarity.

Committed to fair and impactful journalism, he works towards delivering credible news content for ABP News and its digital platforms. Beyond his professional responsibilities, he enjoys exploring lesser-known destinations, listening to music, and spending quality time with his family.
Read More
Published at : 12 Jul 2026 07:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rainfall Humidity IMD Delhi Weather Alert DELHI-NCR
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Weather Update: No Rain, Humidity Soars As Mercury Touches 37°C; IMD Forecast Till July 16
Delhi-NCR To Remain Hot And Humid Till July 16, No Weather Warning Issued
Cities
Flipkart Delivery Boy Arrested After Barging Into Bengaluru Woman's Washroom, Flashing Her
'Women Aren't Safe Even At Home': Flipkart Delivery Boy Arrested For Exposing Himself
Cities
Twisha Sharma Death Case: AIIMS Report Finds Skin Tissue On Gym Belt Matches Neck Injuries
Twisha Sharma Death Case: AIIMS Report Finds Skin Tissue On Gym Belt Matches Neck Injuries
Cities
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train May Face Rs 40,000 Crore Cost Escalation Over Land Compensation
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train May Face Rs 40,000 Crore Cost Escalation Over Land Compensation
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Trump Ally Lindsey Graham Dies Suddenly After Kyiv Visit, Questions Rise Over Death
BREAKING: Muzaffarnagar Kanwar Yatra Row: Police Probe Begins Into Viral Uniform Threat Video
BREAKING: Meerut Lalita Murder Case Sparks Protest Row as Politics Intensifies After Arrests
BREAKING: Vinayak Raut Family Faces FIR After Daughter-in-Law Alleges Black Magic and Harassment
Breaking: PM’s Indo-Pacific Outreach: 10 Key Outcomes Shaping India’s Strategic Global Vision
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget