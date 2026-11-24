Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AIMIM MLA Iman criticised unveiled Muslim brides at weddings.

Iman defended his comments, emphasizing purdah's importance for women.

His remarks drew widespread criticism from politicians and clerics.

AIMIM Bihar unit chief and Amour MLA Akhtarul Iman has triggered a political controversy after making derogatory remarks about Muslim women attending weddings without veils, comparing unveiled brides to courtesans and men watching them to pigs.

Iman, a leader of Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), made the comments while criticising what he described as a growing disregard for Islamic practices at Muslim weddings. He particularly objected to muh dikhai, a custom in which a bride's face is unveiled before guests.

A video of his speech has gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from political leaders across party lines and religious figures.

Akhtarul Iman Defends Remarks On Purdah At Weddings

During his speech, Iman compared a bride sitting unveiled before male guests to a tawaif (courtesan) and questioned why Muslim men were allowing such practices at weddings.

"I want to ask our menfolk, have you lost all sense of shame? This type of free intermingling is characteristic of swine," he said.

The AIMIM leader also criticised women for attending weddings without covering their heads and argued that purdah (veil) was essential for Muslim women.

"More men these days wear skull caps than women who wear dupattas on their heads," he said.

Facing criticism over his comments, Iman stood by his position, arguing that purdah for Muslim women was more important than vermilion, or sindoor, worn by married Hindu women. He also defended his choice of language, saying he wanted to draw attention to practices he considered inappropriate.

"I may have used hard words, but these are just like a slap on the face of a recalcitrant child who refuses to wake up at a proper time," Iman said.

"In any case, my words were meant for simple, believing and practising Muslims," he added.

BJP Slams AIMIM MLA Over Remarks

The comments triggered a political backlash, with the BJP accusing Iman of making regressive statements that demean women and interfere with their rights.

Bihar BJP leader Danish Eqbal criticised the AIMIM legislator, comparing his remarks to those made by religious figures who speak against women's freedom.

"It is regrettable that an MLA has ended up speaking like one of those regressive maulanas who have been saying things that are demeaning for women and impinge upon their rights," Eqbal said.

"Our women are getting educated and excelling in all walks of life. If he (Iman) is so worried about the Sharia, let him go and live in Afghanistan," he added.

Cleric Objects To Language Used By AIMIM Leader

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli, chairman of the Islamic Centre of India and a Lucknow-based cleric, also objected to the language used by the AIMIM leader.

"The type of language being used by some people has no place in our civilised society, and I think people should not make such a statement and should not use such words," he said.