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HomeCitiesRain, Dust Storm To Hit Delhi-NCR Today As IMD Issues Orange Alert Amid Heatwave

Rain, Dust Storm To Hit Delhi-NCR Today As IMD Issues Orange Alert Amid Heatwave

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now predicted pre-monsoon activity that could bring rain and temporary relief from the scorching weather.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 08:30 AM (IST)

Delhi-NCR continued to reel under intense heatwave conditions on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring above 42 degrees Celsius across several parts of the national capital. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now predicted pre-monsoon activity that could bring rain and temporary relief from the scorching weather.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Thursday, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, dust storms and rain accompanied by strong winds reaching speeds of up to 70 kmph.

Ridge, Palam Hottest In Delhi

According to weather officials, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius on June 10, while the minimum settled at 22.9 degrees Celsius. Ridge and Palam were among the hottest areas, touching 43.6 degrees Celsius. Aya Nagar recorded 43 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road and Safdarjung registered 42.4 degrees Celsius each.

Despite isolated light rainfall and thunderstorm activity in some areas over the last 24 hours, residents continued to experience uncomfortable weather conditions, including warm nights.

The IMD said maximum temperatures across Delhi-NCR could witness a sharp drop of 6 to 7 degrees Celsius by June 12 due to incoming weather activity. After that, temperatures may gradually rise again by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

For Thursday, the weather department has predicted partly cloudy skies that may turn overcast by afternoon. Light rain, thunderstorms and dust storms are likely during the day, with wind speeds expected to remain between 50 and 60 kmph. Gusts could intensify to nearly 70 kmph during evening or night hours.

The maximum temperature on Thursday is expected to remain between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius.

The southwest monsoon is expected to reach Delhi-NCR between June 25 and June 30, after which rainfall activity is likely to expand towards northwestern states, including Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 08:30 AM (IST)
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Delhi Rain Delhi Weather Today DELHI NEWS
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