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English NewsCitiesDelhi To Get Relief From Heat As IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorms Today

Delhi To Get Relief From Heat As IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorms Today

Delhi recorded its warmest morning in two years with the minimum temperature at 31.1°C. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms and light rain later today, while AQI remained in the moderate category.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 12:58 PM (IST)
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  • Sunday saw high heat, air quality 'Moderate' at 140.

New Delhi: Like Sunday, Delhiites woke up to a warm morning on Monday, with the minimum temperature settling at 31.1 degrees Celsius, matching the previous day's low, which was the warmest in two years.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature was 3.2 notches above the seasonal average, similar to yesterday. The last time the city's minimum temperature was higher was on June 14, 2024, when it was recorded at 33.3 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast the maximum temperature to settle around 41 degrees Celsius during the day. Thunderstorms accompanied by rain are likely at isolated places, offering some relief from the prevailing heat.

Further, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung, the city's base observatory, was recorded at 31.1 degrees Celsius. Among other stations, Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 30.2 degrees Celsius, also 3.2 notches above normal, while Palam recorded 29.7 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches above normal.

The mercury settled at 29.4 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar and 28.4 degrees Celsius at Ridge, both remaining above the seasonal average.

The IMD said no rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung, Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Monday.

The city had witnessed a hot Sunday, with the maximum temperature ranging between 41.8 degrees Celsius and 42.6 degrees Celsius across the five observatories, around 2.6 to 5.1 degrees above normal, the IMD data showed.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'Moderate' category in the morning, with an average air quality index (AQI) of 140, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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What was Delhi's air quality on Monday morning?

Delhi's air quality was in the 'Moderate' category on Monday morning. The average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 140.

Published at : 29 Jun 2026 12:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Delhi Weather Delhi AQI IMD Forecast Summer In Delhi
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