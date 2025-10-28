Delhi is set to receive its first artificial rain as the government is preparing for the first cloud seeding experiment aimed at combating the capital’s worsening air pollution. Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Tuesday that the trial will be conducted today, once the aircraft designated for the operation arrives from Kanpur, pending an improvement in visibility there.

Speaking to PTI, Sirsa explained that visibility in Kanpur remained limited to around 2,000 metres. “The flight will arrive in Delhi once the visibility improves. The cloud seeding trial will be conducted today,” he said, noting that takeoff would be cleared once visibility reaches 5,000 metres.

Cloud seeding, which involves spraying a mixture of silver iodide and sodium chloride into clouds to induce rainfall, is part of Delhi’s broader strategy to combat severe air pollution that blankets the city during winter.

Ministers Attend Chhath Puja Before Trial

Earlier in the day, Sirsa joined Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and ministers Kapil Mishra and Ravinder Indraj at the ITO Ghat for the final day of Chhath Puja, where the chief minister offered Argyha to the rising Sun.

“The festival was celebrated with much grandeur. Yesterday, our chief minister prayed to the setting Sun, and today she sought blessings from the rising Sun for Delhi’s progress,” Sirsa shared.

He also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of spreading negativity during festive celebrations. “For the last three days, AAP is spreading negativity. They should have participated in the festivities. May Chhathi Maiya give them good sense,” he remarked.

Preparations And Technical Details

The much-anticipated trial follows weeks of preparation by the Delhi government and IIT Kanpur. A memorandum of understanding was signed on September 25 to conduct five cloud seeding experiments, all scheduled in northwest Delhi.

Last week, a test flight over Burari marked an early step in the process. During the test, small doses of the seeding compounds were dispersed, though artificial rain could not be generated due to low atmospheric moisture of less than 20 percent against the ideal 50 percent required.

Chief Minister Gupta had earlier said that the India Meteorological Department predicted favorable cloud conditions between October 28 and 30. “If conditions remain favourable, Delhi may witness its first artificial rain on October 29,” she wrote on X last Thursday.

Cloud Seeding Clearances And Costs

To move ahead, the project secured approvals from over 10 central and state agencies, including the Union Ministries of Environment, Defence and Home, the Uttar Pradesh government, the Airports Authority of India, and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation also approved IIT Kanpur’s request to carry out the cloud seeding flights between October 1 and November 30.

The Delhi Cabinet had greenlit the Rs 3.21 crore project on May 7, but repeated weather delays pushed the trials from May to October. Officials hope today’s improved conditions will finally allow the city’s first successful attempt at artificial rain, which can be a potential game changer in Delhi's ongoing battle against smog.