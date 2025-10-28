Ex-Pakistani Diplomat Mocks Shehbaz Sharif’s Praise For Donald Trump; Shashi Tharoor Reacts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In yet another social media flashpoint linking Pakistan’s politics and international diplomacy, former Pakistani ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani took a sharp jibe at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his effusive praise of Donald Trump. The exchange, which quickly gained traction online, even caught the attention of Indian politician Shashi Tharoor, who endorsed Haqqani’s post on X.

Haqqani’s Witty Remark Sparks Reactions

Pakistan’s PM still in the lead for Gold in what @FareedZakaria surmised might be the Olympic Sport of flattering Trump 😏 https://t.co/wZNwyP9qqe — Husain Haqqani (@husainhaqqani) October 27, 2025

The controversy unfolded after Shehbaz Sharif shared a post on X, applauding the former US President for his “instrumental role” in brokering peace initiatives across various regions. Sharif’s message credited Trump for advancing the KL Accord, the Gaza Peace Plan, and efforts in South Asia, which he claimed had “saved millions of lives worldwide.”

“My deep appreciation to President Donald Trump for his instrumental role in advancing peace through the KL Accord, the Gaza Peace Plan, and his resolute efforts for peace and stability in the Middle East and South Asia - saving millions of lives across the globe,” Sharif wrote.

Responding to this, Haqqani referenced a remark once made by Indian-American journalist Fareed Zakaria, quipping that Sharif remained firmly “in the lead” in what Zakaria had dubbed the “Olympic sport of flattering Trump.”

“Pakistan’s PM still in the lead for Gold in what Fareed Zakaria surmised might be the Olympic Sport of flattering Trump,” Haqqani wrote, drawing widespread amusement and support online.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor later reposted Haqqani’s comment, subtly endorsing the critique with his trademark wit. The interaction quickly became a trending topic, inviting commentary from political observers and social media users alike.

Sharif’s Pattern Of Praise For Trump

This isn’t the first time the Pakistani Prime Minister has showered accolades on Donald Trump. Earlier this month, during the Peace Summit in Egypt, Sharif described Trump as “a man of peace” and revealed that Pakistan had nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

He went on to call Trump “a great president” and commended his “exemplary leadership.”

“I genuinely feel that he is the most genuine and most wonderful candidate for the Peace Prize because he has brought not only peace in South Asia, saved millions of people…” Sharif had said.

Social Media Divided Over Remarks

While Sharif’s comments were intended as a diplomatic compliment, they were met with sharp criticism at home. Several users accused him of making Pakistan appear subservient on the global stage through excessive flattery. Others, however, viewed it as an attempt to strengthen Pakistan’s ties with Washington amid shifting global alliances.

As the debate continues to swirl online, Haqqani’s sardonic observation and Tharoor’s subtle endorsement have reignited conversations about political rhetoric, diplomacy, and the art, or perhaps sport of public praise.