Woman Doctor Slaps Patient's Father, Refuses Treatment For Child At Ahmedabad Hospital: On Cam

A shocking incident unfolded at Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad where a female doctor slapped a patient's father during a heated exchange. The confrontation, which took place on October 26, was caught on camera and a video of the incident also surfaced online. The video went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism and calls for disciplinary action.

According to a report by The Free Press Journal, the man in the video was identified as Ashik Haribhai Chavda, who had visited the hospital seeking medical attention for his daughter. However, an argument began after Chavda started filming the interaction on his phone.

The video shows the doctor, dressed in a yellow kurta with a stethoscope around her neck, confronting Chavda as tensions escalated. The doctor, who seemed visibly irritated, demanded that he stop recording.

“Put your mobile down,” she can be heard saying. When Chavda questioned her demand, she suddenly stepped forward and slapped him. A security guard is also seen nearby but did not take any immediate action despite the assault.

Following the altercation, the doctor refused to treat Chavda’s daughter, accusing him of misbehaviour. “I will not listen to anyone because you are misbehaving with me,” she can be heard saying in the clip.

A woman doctor at a hospital in Ahmedabad slapped a man who had come for his daughter's treatment.



She also refused to treat his daughter.



How easy it is for women to slap a man.pic.twitter.com/eFMzDpPzl6 — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) October 27, 2025

Video Sparks Outrage On Social Media

The video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) and quickly gained traction, prompting widespread outrage. Many users condemned the doctor’s behaviour, demanding her suspension or even arrest. Hashtags calling for her removal from service began trending within hours.

Several netizens argued that violence against any patient or family member is unacceptable under any circumstances, while others suggested that the clip may not show the full context of the dispute. Some users also raised concerns about rising aggression and mistrust between medical professionals and the public.

As of now, Sola Civil Hospital has not released an official statement on the incident. Authorities are yet to confirm whether an internal inquiry or disciplinary action will follow.