HomeCities'Kids Pay Price': No Stray Dog Counting Duties For Teachers, Delhi Govt Confirms

The responsibility lies with school heads and civic agencies, focusing on practical safety measures for students. Institutions are also expected to share nodal officer information.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 08:39 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Delhi government on Monday clarified that teachers will not be tasked with counting, tracking, or maintaining records of stray dogs in schools, following widespread confusion over circulars issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE).

The DoE stated that recent reports suggesting otherwise were based on misinterpretations of official directives. The clarification comes in the wake of a Supreme Court order dated November 7 in a suo motu case titled “City Hounded by Stray, Kids Pay Price”, which highlighted concerns about children’s safety in public spaces.

Govt Outlines Safety Measures

Following the court’s order, the Delhi government conducted high-level meetings in November to outline measures to prevent stray dog incidents in schools and sports complexes. Circulars were issued on November 20 and December 5, highlighting coordination between school authorities and civic bodies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), NDMC, Delhi Cantonment Board, Sports Authority of India, and DDA.

The DoE clarified that the responsibility for implementing safety measures rests with school heads and relevant civic agencies, not classroom teachers. Measures include repairing boundary walls, strengthening gates and fencing, appointing nodal officers, and prominently displaying contact details at school entrances.

Schools Focus On Safety

Institutions are also expected to share nodal officer information with local authorities. Schools are instructed to hold awareness sessions for students and staff on safe behaviour around animals, first aid for dog bites, and reporting protocols. For stadiums and sports complexes, round-the-clock security is advised to prevent stray dog entry.

Officials highlighted  that these measures are solely for student safety and compliance with Supreme Court directives, without imposing additional non-teaching duties on teachers.

 

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 08:39 PM (IST)
