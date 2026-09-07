Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Adjacent Buildings Evacuated As Precaution

A major update has emerged in connection with the building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, with authorities issuing notices to vacate buildings located near the collapsed structure as a precautionary measure. The incident took place at Shop No. 14 in Satya Niketan, which was allegedly converted into a building illegally. The five-storey structure located next to it, built by combining Shop Nos. 13 and 14, is also reportedly in extremely poor condition.

As a precaution, the adjacent building has been evacuated. According to reports, the building was also constructed using an old construction method without pillars, with walls made by directly joining bricks.

There are concerns that the structure could collapse at any time. A support system is currently being installed to help stabilise the building.

There are also concerns that the removal of debris from the collapsed building could weaken the base below and affect the stability of the adjacent structure.

Rescue Operation Underway

The rescue operation at the site is currently underway. People living and working in the surrounding area have also been moved away as a safety precaution.