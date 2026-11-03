Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Minister accused AAP of promoting Punjab stubble burning.

Alleged PPCB chief appointment manipulated pollution data.

Minister cited Delhi's improved air quality, urged caution.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of deliberately encouraging stubble burning in Punjab to worsen air pollution in the national capital, alleging that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was taking political revenge as Delhi's air quality showed signs of improvement.

Addressing a press conference, Sirsa claimed that more than 1,000 incidents of stubble burning had been reported in Punjab and alleged that the Punjab Police and government officials were facilitating the practice. He also accused the AAP government of registering cases against farmers even as it encouraged them to burn crop residue.

Sirsa further alleged that the appointment of former AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta as chairperson of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) was aimed at concealing the extent of stubble burning and manipulating pollution data.

Sirsa Questions Reena Gupta's Appointment As PPCB Chairperson

Targeting the Punjab government over Reena Gupta's appointment, Sirsa questioned how a person who was neither from Punjab nor an IAS officer or a technical expert could be appointed to head the state's pollution control board.

He alleged that Gupta, who was previously associated with the AAP in Delhi and was a political spokesperson, had been brought to Punjab because of her alleged family connection with Kejriwal.

“I want to expose the real face of the Aam Aadmi Party, whose entire operation is based on lies and fraud. In the 75 years since Independence, no non-Punjabi, non-IAS and non-technical person has been appointed to this position. They brought their political spokesperson from Delhi, who is said to be a close relative of Arvind Kejriwal, and appointed her as the chairperson of the Punjab Pollution Control Board,” Sirsa said.

The minister alleged that the appointment was intended to conceal the actual situation on stubble burning by manipulating or fudging data. He also questioned the AAP's record on pollution management in Delhi during its previous tenure.

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'More Than 1,000 Stubble-Burning Incidents In Punjab'

Sirsa claimed that Punjab had recorded more than 1,000 stubble-burning incidents and accused the state police and government officials of facilitating the practice.

“In Punjab, there have been more than 1,000 incidents of stubble burning. Punjab Police and government officers are facilitating the burning of stubble. The Aam Aadmi Party is, on the one hand, getting farmers to burn stubble and, on the other hand, registering cases against them,” he said.

He also alleged that the Punjab government had spent between Rs 20 crore and Rs 25 crore on advertisements claiming that there was no stubble burning in the state. Sirsa said FIRs registered in different districts contradicted the government's claims and cited them as evidence of farm fires.

The minister accused the AAP of using the pollution issue for political purposes, alleging that the party wanted Delhi's air quality to deteriorate so that the BJP-led government in the national capital could be held responsible.

Sirsa Claims Delhi Recorded 220 Clean-Air Days In 2026

Defending the Delhi government's efforts to tackle pollution, Sirsa claimed that the national capital had recorded 220 clean-air days in 2026, the highest number in the past decade.

He also said October 2026 was the cleanest October Delhi had recorded in 10 years. According to the minister, the average AQI this year was the lowest in the decade, with a 10 per cent improvement compared with previous years. He added that the annual average AQI had also declined.

“I also want to tell the people of Delhi that over the past decade, the Delhi government under Rekha Gupta, along with the people of Delhi, has achieved a lot. Delhi recorded 220 clean-air days this year, the highest in the past decade. October 2026 was also the cleanest October in the last decade. The average AQI recorded this year was the lowest in the past decade, with a 10 per cent improvement compared with previous years. The annual average AQI was also lower this year,” Sirsa said.

The minister also highlighted the expansion of electric vehicle infrastructure in Delhi, claiming that more than 13,000 charging stations had been installed and that residents were increasingly purchasing electric vehicles.

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'Do Not Ruin Delhi Again': Sirsa Targets Kejriwal, Sisodia

Sirsa directly appealed to Kejriwal and AAP leader Manish Sisodia not to undermine the efforts being made to improve Delhi's air quality. He accused the AAP of having damaged the city's environment during its 10-year tenure and alleged that farm fires in Punjab were now adding to the pollution burden in the national capital.

“I request Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia not to ruin Delhi. Delhi, which you spent 10 years ruining, is now beginning to recover. Please do not ruin it again. More than 13,000 charging stations have been installed in Delhi. People in Delhi are purchasing Electric Vehicles. We, the people of Delhi, are fighting against pollution every single day. The people of Delhi are very good; please do not cause them any trouble. By setting fires in Punjab, you are once again causing the situation in Delhi to deteriorate,” he said.

CAQM Data Shows Stubble-Burning Cases In UP, Haryana

Sirsa also referred to data obtained through an RTI application from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which recorded 345 stubble-burning cases in Uttar Pradesh between September 15 and October 29. Haryana, meanwhile, recorded 29 such cases during the period cited.

The figures were part of the minister's broader criticism of the AAP government in Punjab over its handling of farm fires. However, the UP and Haryana figures cited by Sirsa do not, by themselves, establish the number of incidents in Punjab.