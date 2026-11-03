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English NewsNewsIndiaHardeep Singh Puri's Rajya Sabha Nomination Challenged: Congress Flags 'Serious' Affidavit Discrepancies

Hardeep Singh Puri's Rajya Sabha Nomination Challenged: Congress Flags 'Serious' Affidavit Discrepancies

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari shared the information in an email, stating that several serious questions had been raised about Puri's nomination.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MP Congress MLA objected to BJP candidate Puri's affidavit.
  • Objections cite missing wife's assets, foreign accounts, property valuation.
  • Congress questioned notarisation legality and demanded EC investigation.

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Hemant Katare has filed objections to the nomination of BJP candidate Hardeep Singh Puri for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election, alleging discrepancies in his nomination affidavit.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari shared the information in an email, stating that several serious questions had been raised about Puri's nomination. Katare represents the Ater Assembly constituency and has submitted his objections to the Returning Officer.

According to Patwari, the objections primarily concern the disclosure of details about Puri's wife and her assets, the valuation of his property in Geneva and foreign bank accounts, as well as the legality of the notarisation of his nomination affidavit.

Congress Flags Discrepancies In Hardeep Singh Puri's Affidavit

Listing the objections raised by Katare, Patwari alleged that the nomination affidavit did not contain details of Puri's wife's name and assets.

He also questioned whether the affidavit adequately disclosed the property details and valuation of Puri's apartment in Geneva, along with information about his foreign bank accounts.

The Congress has additionally raised questions about the legality of the notarisation of the nomination affidavit.

Reacting to the alleged discrepancies, Patwari questioned the BJP's commitment to transparency and demanded an investigation by the Election Commission.

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"Why are there such serious discrepancies in the affidavit of the candidate whom the BJP wants to send to the Rajya Sabha? Will the BJP, which preaches morality and transparency, answer these questions or will it try to suppress everything using the power of its position? The Election Commission is demanded to conduct a fair/serious investigation into all objections, because the rules and regulations are equal for all!" Patwari said.

Hardeep Singh Puri Filed Nomination On October 31

The BJP announced Hardeep Singh Puri as its candidate for the Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha by-election on October 28. He subsequently filed his nomination on October 31.

The Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant following the resignation of Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs L. Murugan.

The by-election in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to take place on November 12.

Rajya Sabha By-Election: Key Dates

The deadline for filing nominations ended on November 2, 2026. Scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled for November 3, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until November 5.

The election to fill the vacant Rajya Sabha seat will be held on November 12.

ALSO READ: MEA, PIB Flag Fake Video Showing Jaishankar-Lavrov Exchange, Russian Embassy Says ‘Stop AI Fakes’

Frequently Asked Questions

Who filed objections against Hardeep Singh Puri's Rajya Sabha nomination?

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Hemant Katare filed objections. He alleged discrepancies in Puri's nomination affidavit.

What are the main concerns raised about Hardeep Singh Puri's nomination affidavit?

Objections involve the disclosure of his wife's details and assets, valuation of his Geneva property and foreign bank accounts, and the legality of the notarisation.

When is the Rajya Sabha by-election in Madhya Pradesh scheduled?

The by-election to fill the vacant Rajya Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled for November 12.

Why did the Rajya Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh become vacant?

The seat became vacant following the resignation of Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs L. Murugan.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hardeep Singh Puri Hardeep Singh Puri's Rajya Sabha Nomination Challenged Congress Flags 'Serious' Affidavit Discrepancies
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