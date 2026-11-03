Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MP Congress MLA objected to BJP candidate Puri's affidavit.

Objections cite missing wife's assets, foreign accounts, property valuation.

Congress questioned notarisation legality and demanded EC investigation.

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Hemant Katare has filed objections to the nomination of BJP candidate Hardeep Singh Puri for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election, alleging discrepancies in his nomination affidavit.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari shared the information in an email, stating that several serious questions had been raised about Puri's nomination. Katare represents the Ater Assembly constituency and has submitted his objections to the Returning Officer.

According to Patwari, the objections primarily concern the disclosure of details about Puri's wife and her assets, the valuation of his property in Geneva and foreign bank accounts, as well as the legality of the notarisation of his nomination affidavit.

Congress Flags Discrepancies In Hardeep Singh Puri's Affidavit

Listing the objections raised by Katare, Patwari alleged that the nomination affidavit did not contain details of Puri's wife's name and assets.

He also questioned whether the affidavit adequately disclosed the property details and valuation of Puri's apartment in Geneva, along with information about his foreign bank accounts.

The Congress has additionally raised questions about the legality of the notarisation of the nomination affidavit.

@BJP4MP के राज्यसभा उम्मीदवार, हरदीप सिंह पुरी के नामांकन पर, गंभीर सवाल खड़े हो गए हैं! कांग्रेस विधायक श्री हेमंत कटारे जी ने रिटर्निंग ऑफिसर के सामने गंभीर वैधानिक आपत्तियां दर्ज करवाई हैं! जिनमें प्रमुख हैं - 01. हलफनामे में पत्नी के नाम और संपत्ति का विवरण नहीं दिया गया। 02. जेनेवा स्थित अपार्टमेंट और विदेशी बैंक खातों की संपत्ति के विवरण एवं उसके मूल्यांकन पर सवाल हैं। 03. नामांकन के शपथ पत्र की नोटरी प्रक्रिया की वैधानिकता भी कठघरे में है। जिस उम्मीदवार को @BJP4India राज्यसभा भेजना चाहती है, उसके हलफनामे में ही इतनी गंभीर विसंगतियां क्यों हैं? नैतिकता और पारदर्शिता का पाठ पढ़ाने वाली भाजपा इन सवालों का जवाब देगी या सत्ता के दम पर सब कुछ दबाने की कोशिश करेगी? @ECISVEEP से मांग है कि सभी आपत्तियों की निष्पक्ष/गंभीर जांच हो, क्योंकि नियम और कायदे सभी के लिए बराबर हैं! — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) November 3, 2026

Reacting to the alleged discrepancies, Patwari questioned the BJP's commitment to transparency and demanded an investigation by the Election Commission.

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"Why are there such serious discrepancies in the affidavit of the candidate whom the BJP wants to send to the Rajya Sabha? Will the BJP, which preaches morality and transparency, answer these questions or will it try to suppress everything using the power of its position? The Election Commission is demanded to conduct a fair/serious investigation into all objections, because the rules and regulations are equal for all!" Patwari said.

Hardeep Singh Puri Filed Nomination On October 31

The BJP announced Hardeep Singh Puri as its candidate for the Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha by-election on October 28. He subsequently filed his nomination on October 31.

The Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant following the resignation of Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs L. Murugan.

The by-election in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to take place on November 12.

Rajya Sabha By-Election: Key Dates

The deadline for filing nominations ended on November 2, 2026. Scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled for November 3, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until November 5.

The election to fill the vacant Rajya Sabha seat will be held on November 12.

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