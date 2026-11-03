Eisenkot Rejects Coalition With Netanyahu, Says Even Trump Cannot Change His Mind: Report

Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot has ruled out joining a government led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he would maintain that position even if US President Donald Trump personally asked him to reconsider, according to KAN News. The public broadcaster reported that Eisenkot made the remarks during a recent closed-door meeting. He reportedly said he would meet Trump if invited, but would insist that Israel’s political decisions remain an internal matter and reject outside interference.

'No Netanyahu Alliance'

KAN News, citing unnamed sources, quoted Eisenkot as saying: “I will not sit in a government led by Netanyahu.”

The Jerusalem Post reported last week that people acting on Trump’s behalf had spoken to Israeli officials after the election about the possibility of a unity government bringing Netanyahu and Eisenkot together.

A Likud official cited by The Washington Post said Trump wanted a stable Israeli government that could be formed quickly after the election. The newspaper reported that Netanyahu had told US officials he viewed Eisenkot as the best partner if hostilities with Iran resumed, and would seek a more moderate coalition in such an arrangement.

Also Read: ‘Deeply Concerning’: India Renews Call To End Attacks On Ships After Gujarat Sailor Killed Off Oman

Coalition Arithmetic

According to The Jerusalem Post, opposition leaders Naftali Bennett, Yair Golan and Avigdor Liberman had said they would recommend Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog as the candidate to form a government.

Eisenkot, the three leaders and outgoing opposition leader Yair Lapid were due to hold their post-election joint meeting on Tuesday, the newspaper reported.

The election produced no majority in the 120-seat Knesset. Netanyahu’s bloc won 53 seats, opposition parties secured 48, and Arab parties took 19. Their support could give Eisenkot backing from 67 lawmakers.

However, coalition-building remains difficult because of divisions over whether an opposition-led government should rely on Arab parties. Liberman has ruled out both a government dependent on Arab-party support and a unity arrangement with Netanyahu, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Also Read: Polish Airport Shut After London Plane Makes Unplanned Landing Over ‘Explosive Device’ Alert