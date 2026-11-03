US Midterm Elections 2026: Can Trump Hold On To Republican Majority As Voting Begins?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US midterm elections determine House and Senate control.

They test President Trump's popularity and Republican standing.

Historically, incumbent party usually loses seats in midterms.

Results will significantly shape Trump's remaining legislative agenda.

US President Donald Trump has completed nearly two years in office, and the country's midterm elections are now underway on November 3. Although the outcome will not determine Trump's continuation as President, the elections are being viewed as a major test of his popularity and the political standing of the Republican Party. Nearly 50 million ballots have already been cast through early voting.

The midterm elections determine the composition of both houses of the US Congress — the House of Representatives and the Senate. The results will establish whether Republicans can retain their control over Congress or whether Democrats can gain a majority in either or both chambers.

Unlike presidential elections, midterm polls do not directly affect the President's tenure. However, they play a crucial role in determining how effectively the ruling administration can implement its policies and push legislation through Congress.

What Are US Midterm Elections? How Do They Work?

The US Congress, which functions as the country's legislative body, has two chambers: the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The House of Representatives has 435 seats, with elections held every two years. The previous election for the House was conducted in November 2024.

The Senate, on the other hand, has 100 seats, and its members serve six-year terms. Elections are therefore held for approximately one-third of the Senate seats every two years.

In the ongoing midterm elections, voting is taking place for approximately 35 Senate seats, alongside all 435 seats in the House of Representatives.

The arrangement can be broadly compared to India's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, although the two countries have different legislative and electoral systems.

Currently, the Republican Party has 218 members in the House of Representatives, compared with 214 from the Democratic Party. In the Senate, Republicans hold 53 seats, while Democrats have 45 senators.

The ongoing elections will determine the balance of power between the two parties in both chambers of Congress.

What Will Be The Impact Of US Midterm Election Results?

The outcome of the midterm elections will not threaten Trump's position as President. The US follows a presidential system in which executive powers rest with the President, and the midterm results do not determine the continuation of the presidential term.

However, control over Congress is crucial for the administration to pass major legislation and implement important policy decisions. Without a majority in Congress, the ruling party could find it difficult to secure support for key bills, potentially stalling major legislative proposals.

If Republicans lose their majority in either chamber, Trump's administration could face greater resistance while attempting to push its legislative agenda.

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What Does The History Of US Midterm Elections Say?

Historically, midterm elections in the United States have largely gone against the political party of the sitting President. There have been exceptions, notably during the presidencies of Bill Clinton in 1998 and George Bush in 2002, when their respective parties performed well.

However, in the 20 midterm elections held in the US so far, the party of the incumbent President has fallen behind in 18 instances.

This historical trend makes the current elections particularly significant for Trump and the Republican Party.

Even if Republicans lose their majority in Congress, Trump will retain his presidential powers. He can continue issuing executive orders, take decisions concerning foreign policy and military matters, and exercise his veto power over bills passed by Congress.

However, losing control of Congress could make it considerably more difficult for Republicans to advance Trump's proposed immigration policies, tariffs and other major legislative measures. Congress could also subject the President's actions to greater scrutiny.

The outcome could further influence the political landscape ahead of the 2028 US presidential elections.

Who Is Ahead In US Midterm Election Surveys?

Most polling agencies in the United States are projecting an advantage for the Democratic Party over the Republicans in the ongoing midterm elections.

However, the final outcome will determine whether these projections accurately reflect the mood of American voters.

The elections are particularly significant because they offer the first major electoral assessment of Trump's decisions over nearly two years in office.

From the Iran war and tariff policies to his approach towards Israel, voters have an opportunity to express their views on the President's domestic and foreign policy decisions.

The elections could also provide an indication of public sentiment regarding Trump's handling of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ultimately, the results will offer an important measure of whether American voters support the direction in which Trump has taken the country.

Why Are The US Midterm Election Results Important For The World?

The outcome of the US midterm elections will be closely watched across the world, given the country's influence over international politics, trade and security.

A victory for the Republicans would be seen as an endorsement of Trump's decisions and policies over the past two years. However, if Democrats make significant gains, the President could face a more challenging political environment during the remainder of his term.

A setback for the Republicans could also influence Trump's political strategy ahead of the 2028 presidential elections. He may adopt a more aggressive approach in the run-up to the next general election in an effort to strengthen the Republican Party's position.

With voting already underway, the first indications of the results are expected to emerge on November 4. The outcome will not decide who occupies the White House, but it could significantly shape how much political and legislative room Donald Trump has for the remainder of his presidency.

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