A five-storey paying guest (PG) accommodation building, approximately 30 years old, suddenly collapsed on Sunday afternoon in Satya Niketan. It was located near Delhi University's South Campus.
First Video Of Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse Emerges As Death Toll Rises To 6
The around 30-year-old structure was reduced to rubble, with six people reportedly killed and eight others seriously injured. Rescue teams have been searching for survivors, amid fears that more people could remain trapped.
- Delhi building collapse killed six, injured eight, trapped more.
- The five-storey PG accommodation raised critical questions about safety.
- Owner booked; rescue operations, inquiry ongoing amidst safety concerns.
The first video of the deadly building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan has emerged, showing the terrifying moment a five-storey structure came crashing down in a narrow lane near Delhi University’s South Campus.
The building, which was around 30 years old, housed a paying guest (PG) accommodation for boys. It suddenly collapsed on Sunday afternoon, reducing the structure to rubble and leaving several people trapped underneath. Six people have reportedly died in the incident, while eight others are said to have sustained serious injuries.
Rescue operations have been underway since Sunday afternoon, with authorities continuing to search the debris for survivors. There are fears that more people could still be trapped beneath the rubble.
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Questions Over PG Safety Arise
A CCTV video of the collapse has gone viral, offering a glimpse of the scale and suddenness of the disaster. Satya Niketan is home to several PG accommodations where students from across the country stay while studying at Delhi University and other institutions.
The collapse has also brought renewed attention to the safety of such buildings. Several PG accommodations have come up in the narrow lanes of the area, with allegations that some were constructed without the necessary permissions. Students pay to live in these properties, but the incident has raised concerns about whether adequate safety measures are being ensured.
Families of students living in the area have been left deeply worried following the collapse, particularly those who have been unable to establish contact with their loved ones. The incident has also raised questions over the systems in place to protect residents in buildings used for accommodation in the national capital.
#BREAKING | दिल्ली बिल्डिंग हादसे का CCTV वीडियो, 5 मंजिला इमारत भरभरा कर गिरते दिखी— ABP News (@ABPNews) September 7, 2026
@themahimakanwar | https://t.co/SMm0dUypVm
#MotiBagh #BuildingCollapse #Delhi #RescueOperation #SatyaNiketan #CCTV pic.twitter.com/LxLp9FxsTC
Building Owner Booked Over Collapse
Delhi Police registered a case at the South Campus police station against building owner Hariram and others. The charges include culpable homicide, negligence in maintaining the building and endangering the safety of others.
Police said the building was being used as a PG accommodation and alleged that repair work was underway on the ground floor, which may have contributed to the collapse. Several teams have been formed to locate the accused, police said.
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Locals Join Rescue Teams In Search For Survivors
As rescue personnel worked to clear the debris, local residents and eyewitnesses also joined the effort. Using their hands and whatever tools were available, they helped search through the rubble for people who may have survived the collapse.
Two NDRF teams involving around 70 personnel, along with a dog squad, were deployed to search for survivors. Delhi Police, the Delhi Fire Service, District Disaster Management Authority, Delhi Municipal Corporation, CAT and Civil Defence teams were also involved in the rescue operation.
Oxygen Supplied To People Trapped Under Rubble
An NDRF official said oxygen cylinders were sent beneath the debris to help people who may still be trapped and struggling to breathe. Fire tenders were also stationed at the site as the rescue operation continued.
The severity of the incident became even clearer after reports emerged that some people trapped beneath the rubble were using their mobile phones to call for help. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered a magisterial inquiry into the collapse.
Frequently Asked Questions
What incident occurred in Delhi's Satya Niketan?
What were the immediate consequences of the building collapse?
Six people reportedly died and eight others sustained serious injuries. Rescue operations are ongoing as fears remain that more people could be trapped beneath the rubble.
Has anyone been held responsible for the collapse?
Yes, Delhi Police booked the building owner, Hariram, for culpable homicide, negligence, and endangering safety. Police are investigating if repair work contributed to the collapse.
What concerns have been raised following the building collapse?
The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of PG accommodations in the area, with allegations of some being constructed without necessary permissions. It also highlighted issues with overall building safety systems.