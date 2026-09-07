First Video Of Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse Emerges As Death Toll Rises To 6

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi building collapse killed six, injured eight, trapped more.

The five-storey PG accommodation raised critical questions about safety.

Owner booked; rescue operations, inquiry ongoing amidst safety concerns.

The first video of the deadly building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan has emerged, showing the terrifying moment a five-storey structure came crashing down in a narrow lane near Delhi University’s South Campus.

The building, which was around 30 years old, housed a paying guest (PG) accommodation for boys. It suddenly collapsed on Sunday afternoon, reducing the structure to rubble and leaving several people trapped underneath. Six people have reportedly died in the incident, while eight others are said to have sustained serious injuries.

Rescue operations have been underway since Sunday afternoon, with authorities continuing to search the debris for survivors. There are fears that more people could still be trapped beneath the rubble.

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Questions Over PG Safety Arise

A CCTV video of the collapse has gone viral, offering a glimpse of the scale and suddenness of the disaster. Satya Niketan is home to several PG accommodations where students from across the country stay while studying at Delhi University and other institutions.

The collapse has also brought renewed attention to the safety of such buildings. Several PG accommodations have come up in the narrow lanes of the area, with allegations that some were constructed without the necessary permissions. Students pay to live in these properties, but the incident has raised concerns about whether adequate safety measures are being ensured.

Families of students living in the area have been left deeply worried following the collapse, particularly those who have been unable to establish contact with their loved ones. The incident has also raised questions over the systems in place to protect residents in buildings used for accommodation in the national capital.

Building Owner Booked Over Collapse

Delhi Police registered a case at the South Campus police station against building owner Hariram and others. The charges include culpable homicide, negligence in maintaining the building and endangering the safety of others.

Police said the building was being used as a PG accommodation and alleged that repair work was underway on the ground floor, which may have contributed to the collapse. Several teams have been formed to locate the accused, police said.

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Locals Join Rescue Teams In Search For Survivors

As rescue personnel worked to clear the debris, local residents and eyewitnesses also joined the effort. Using their hands and whatever tools were available, they helped search through the rubble for people who may have survived the collapse.

Two NDRF teams involving around 70 personnel, along with a dog squad, were deployed to search for survivors. Delhi Police, the Delhi Fire Service, District Disaster Management Authority, Delhi Municipal Corporation, CAT and Civil Defence teams were also involved in the rescue operation.

Oxygen Supplied To People Trapped Under Rubble

An NDRF official said oxygen cylinders were sent beneath the debris to help people who may still be trapped and struggling to breathe. Fire tenders were also stationed at the site as the rescue operation continued.

The severity of the incident became even clearer after reports emerged that some people trapped beneath the rubble were using their mobile phones to call for help. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered a magisterial inquiry into the collapse.