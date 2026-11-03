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English NewsCitiesFIR Registered Against Bihar IPS Officer Bhanu Pratap Singh After Wife's Complaint

FIR Registered Against Bihar IPS Officer Bhanu Pratap Singh After Wife's Complaint

In her complaint, Pooja has accused her husband, father-in-law and brother-in-law of harassment and other alleged offences.

Written By : Paramanand Singh |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 02:06 PM (IST)

An FIR has been registered against IPS officer and Khagaria Superintendent of Police Bhanu Pratap Singh at the Women’s Police Station in Patna following a complaint filed by his wife, Pooja. In her complaint, Pooja has accused her husband, father-in-law and brother-in-law of harassment and other alleged offences.

Pooja also visited the Chief Minister's residence on Monday, where both she and Bhanu Pratap Singh were called for discussions. However, according to Pooja, the two were not brought face-to-face. She said the IPS officer told her that he would meet her in court.

The complainant has alleged that senior police officials are attempting to protect her husband. The matter had also been taken to the State Women's Commission a few days ago.

Wife Alleges Harassment, Assault; Claims Daughter Was Abducted

In her complaint to the women's police station, Pooja has accused her husband of harassing and physically assaulting her. She has also alleged that pressure is being put on her to sign divorce papers against her wishes.

She further accused her father-in-law, Uttam Singh, brother-in-law Bhim Singh and sister-in-law Jaimal Devi of abducting her six-year-old daughter, Vibha Singh. According to Pooja, she has not been allowed to meet the child.

Couple Had Love Marriage In 2017

Pooja stated in her complaint that she originally belongs to Agra in Uttar Pradesh. She said she married Bhanu Pratap Singh on January 16, 2017, in a love marriage.

According to her account, Bhanu became an IPS officer after their marriage. She alleged that after he was posted in Patna, he began distancing himself from her.

The couple welcomed a daughter in 2020. Pooja has alleged that in 2025, her father-in-law and sister-in-law took the child away on the pretext of taking her out and that she has since been denied access to her daughter.

Pooja had earlier met the Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) and subsequently approached the Chief Minister's residence, seeking intervention and justice. She has maintained that she has been running from one authority to another to have her grievances addressed.

With an FIR now registered, further developments in the case are awaited.

Published at : 03 Nov 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News Bhanu Pratap Singh
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