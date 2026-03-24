Delhi Road Rage Shocker: Six Held After Brutal Attack In Sangam Vihar, Video Surfaces

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New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) All six accused involved in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar road rage incident in which a family from Faridabad was allegedly assaulted and their car vandalised have been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Earlier, three people had been apprehended in connection with the case.

On Monday, Rampal and his family members were on their way to Kalkaji in a car but diverted towards G-Block, Sangam Vihar due to road repair work, they said.

The family got into a dispute with a motorcyclist over some issue and the situation escalated, during which the rider and five to six associates allegedly attacked the car occupants and started damaging the vehicle.

A video, purportedly of the incident, also surfaced on social media, in which a group can be seen dragging a man out of the car and assaulting him, even as women occupants remain seated inside.

The attackers in the video are also seen hitting the car with rods and sticks, while some locals try to intervene. In one instance, a youth climbs onto the bonnet and attempts to smash the windshield with his leg, triggering panic among the occupants.

Two persons, including Rampal, sustained minor injuries in the incident, the police said, adding that the injured were medically examined and later discharged after treatment.

A case has been registered at the Sangam Vihar police station. Initially, three accused were identified, of whom two were arrested.

During further investigation, the police identified all the accused persons involved in the incident through technical surveillance and local inputs, and subsequently apprehended them.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gaurav (19), Kanchan (22), Titu (19), Banwari Lal (50), Jeetu (23) and Sachin (22), the police said.

The police said the roles of each accused are being ascertained and further investigation into the matter is underway.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)