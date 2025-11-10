Delhi Red Fort Blast: No Crater, Shrapnel Found; Forensic Teams Probe Eeco Car Explosion

A powerful explosion tore through a car near Gate No 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, injuring multiple people and destroying several vehicles. Officials said the blast occurred towards the rear of the vehicle, which reportedly had two to three occupants. The explosion triggered a massive fire that gutted six cars, two e-rickshaws, and one autorickshaw. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the scene, and the blaze was brought under control by 7:29 pm. Investigators are now analysing the wreckage to determine the cause and nature of the blast.

Unusual Blast Pattern Under Probe

Authorities confirmed that no crater was found at the site following the explosion. Officials also noted that no nails, wires, or shrapnel were recovered from the bodies of the injured or deceased. Those affected did not suffer burnt or blackened faces or bodies, which are typically seen in high-intensity bomb blasts.

A senior officer told Hindustan Times, “The explosion happened in a moving car on the road. There is no crater at the spot, so we cannot say if it is a bomb blast. Also, no pellet or splinter injuries have been reported so far, which are common in bomb explosions. The Eeco car, which was the source of the blast, had two to three occupants and was completely mangled. Forensic teams are collecting samples.”

Investigators added that the pattern of this blast does not resemble typical terror-related attacks, where craters are usually visible, sharp metal fragments are found, and victims often sustain severe burn injuries.

Fire & Emergency Response

The explosion set multiple vehicles on fire, prompting an immediate response from fire services and emergency teams. Ten fire tenders were deployed, and the blaze was successfully controlled by 7:29 pm. Authorities continue to monitor the area, and forensic teams are examining the scene to collect evidence and determine whether the incident was accidental or deliberate.