Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Red Fort Blast: No Crater, Shrapnel Found; Forensic Teams Probe Eeco Car Explosion

Delhi Red Fort Blast: No Crater, Shrapnel Found; Forensic Teams Probe Eeco Car Explosion

Investigators added that the pattern of this blast does not resemble typical terror-related attacks, where craters are usually visible and victims often sustain severe burn injuries.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 09:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A powerful explosion tore through a car near Gate No 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, injuring multiple people and destroying several vehicles. Officials said the blast occurred towards the rear of the vehicle, which reportedly had two to three occupants. The explosion triggered a massive fire that gutted six cars, two e-rickshaws, and one autorickshaw. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the scene, and the blaze was brought under control by 7:29 pm. Investigators are now analysing the wreckage to determine the cause and nature of the blast.

Unusual Blast Pattern Under Probe

Authorities confirmed that no crater was found at the site following the explosion. Officials also noted that no nails, wires, or shrapnel were recovered from the bodies of the injured or deceased. Those affected did not suffer burnt or blackened faces or bodies, which are typically seen in high-intensity bomb blasts.

A senior officer told Hindustan Times, “The explosion happened in a moving car on the road. There is no crater at the spot, so we cannot say if it is a bomb blast. Also, no pellet or splinter injuries have been reported so far, which are common in bomb explosions. The Eeco car, which was the source of the blast, had two to three occupants and was completely mangled. Forensic teams are collecting samples.”

Investigators added that the pattern of this blast does not resemble typical terror-related attacks, where craters are usually visible, sharp metal fragments are found, and victims often sustain severe burn injuries.

Fire & Emergency Response

The explosion set multiple vehicles on fire, prompting an immediate response from fire services and emergency teams. Ten fire tenders were deployed, and the blaze was successfully controlled by 7:29 pm. Authorities continue to monitor the area, and forensic teams are examining the scene to collect evidence and determine whether the incident was accidental or deliberate.

Also read
Published at : 10 Nov 2025 09:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Blast Delhi Blast News Delhi Red Fort Blast Lal Kila Metro Station Delhi IED Blasts
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Who Is Dr Muzammil Shakil, The MBBS Lecturer Linked To The Faridabad Terror Plot?
Who Is Dr Muzammil Shakil, The MBBS Lecturer Linked To The Faridabad Terror Plot?
States
Bhopal Model Khushboo Ahirwar Found Dead; Family Alleges Murder, Boyfriend Qasim Held
Bhopal Model Khushboo Ahirwar Found Dead; Family Alleges Murder, Boyfriend Qasim Held
Celebrities
Dharmendra Admitted To Mumbai Hospital: Major Update By Sunny Deol’s Team
Dharmendra Admitted To Mumbai Hospital: Major Update By Sunny Deol’s Team
Election 2025
Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020
Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020
Advertisement

Videos

Faridabad Medical College: Jammu & Kashmir Police Seize 2 AK-47 Rifles, 350 kg Explosives
Jalgaon Violence: Cricket Dispute Sparks Clashes Between Two Groups | ABP NEWS
Bihar Election Update: Tej Pratap-Yadav and BJP Sparks Political Speculation; Tejashwi Celebrates 36th Birthday Amid Campaign
Breaking News: BJP to Hold Major Meeting Ahead of MCD By-Elections in Delhi
Ahmedabad Horror: Wife Allegedly Murders Husband, Buries Body in Kitchen Under Cement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
As Bihar Polls Enter Final Phase, Seemanchal Waits For A Place At The Centre Of Power
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget