Delhi Blast: PM Modi Offers Condolences To Victims' Families As Amit Shah Visits Hospital

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Delhi Blast: A devastating explosion near Gate 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening has triggered a massive security response, left 11 people dead, and caused injuries to several others. The blast, which occurred inside a parked car, quickly escalated into a fierce blaze that damaged multiple vehicles in the vicinity. Fire officials said they received an alert about a car explosion shortly before emergency teams rushed seven fire tenders to the site. Police units, including the Delhi Police Special Cell, soon arrived and sealed off the entire stretch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the incident. In his message on X, he wrote, "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials."

Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials.@AmitShah — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2025

Amit Shah Reviews Ground Situation At LNJP Hospital

Following the blast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Lok Nayak Hospital to take stock of the condition of the injured. Shah held a detailed discussion with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and other top officers regarding casualties, immediate medical needs, and the direction of the investigation. Officials said the Home Minister has been receiving real-time updates on rescue operations and is closely monitoring coordination between emergency teams and law enforcement agencies.

Delhi: Blast near Red Fort Metro Station | Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds a meeting with Delhi Police CP Satish Golcha and other officials as he arrives at Lok Nayak Hospital. pic.twitter.com/K7J5e7NMIN — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

Sources at the hospital said Shah’s review meeting focused on ensuring that relief measures were unhindered and that families of victims received prompt support. The Home Minister has also been briefed about evidence collection underway at the blast site.

Multi-Agency Probe Underway At Blast Site

Investigators from the NSG, NIA, and the Forensic Science Laboratory have been deployed at the location, examining debris and gathering material that could confirm whether an Improvised Explosive Device was used. Police teams are also scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the vehicle involved and track movements around the site before the explosion.

The area around the metro station remains under heavy security, with barricades in place as officers prevent public access. Several pedestrians were among those injured, and hospitals have been placed on high alert to manage incoming cases.

Leaders React As City Awaits Answers

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted.

The car blast incident in Delhi is extremely painful and disturbing. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 10, 2025

As investigators piece together what happened, Delhi continues to grapple with the shock of the incident, while the Centre, led by PM Modi’s directive, pushes for a fast, thorough probe into the explosion.