Delhi Red Fort Blast: Amit Shah Visits Lok Nayak Hospital, Holds Meeting With Delhi Top Cops

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Amit Shah Visits Lok Nayak Hospital, Holds Meeting With Delhi Top Cops



By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 10:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Lok Nayak Hospital on Monday evening following the blast near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi. Upon arrival, Shah held a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and other senior officials to review the ongoing situation, assess casualties, and discuss the investigation. Security and emergency teams are coordinating closely, while the Home Minister is being updated in real time on rescue efforts and the condition of the injured. Shah is overseeing operations to ensure a thorough response.

HM Reviews Situation

After reaching the hospital, Amit Shah consulted with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and other senior officers about the blast. The meeting focused on the number of casualties, immediate relief measures, and the ongoing investigation at the scene. Officials confirmed that emergency teams, including the NSG, NIA, and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), are actively examining the site and collecting evidence.

Investigation Underway; Security Heightened

Authorities have cordoned off the area near the Red Fort Metro Station, and teams are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby cameras to trace the vehicle involved in the explosion. Preliminary reports indicate multiple casualties, with several pedestrians injured and vehicles damaged. Emergency services have been deployed to ensure the situation remains under control, and the hospital is prepared to treat those affected.

Amit Shah is closely monitoring developments on-site and at the hospital, while directing authorities to explore all possibilities regarding the cause of the blast. The Home Minister assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted, and findings will be shared promptly with the public.

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 09:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Blast Delhi Blast News Delhi Red Fort Blast Lal Kila Metro Station Delhi IED Blasts
Read more
