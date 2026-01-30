Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBuilding Collapses In Delhi's Preet Vihar Area, Firefighters Present At Spot

Building Collapses In Delhi's Preet Vihar Area, Firefighters Present At Spot

A building collapsed in Delhi's Preet Vihar on Friday, prompting a response from the Delhi Fire Services.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 11:47 AM (IST)

A building collapsed in Delhi's Preet Vihar area on Friday. The Delhi Fire Services said the firefighter rushed to the spot. More details awaited.

Related Video

Breaking News: Administration Negotiates With Shankaracharya After Public Discipline Row

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Building Collapse Breaking News ABP Live DELHI NEWS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
Cities
NCP Reunification Was Cleared Days Before Ajit Pawar’s Death; Announcement Planned For Feb 8
Before His Death, Ajit Pawar Finalised NCP Reunification Plan With Sharad Pawar
World
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
India
Stall, Engine Failure Or More? Three Theories In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash
Stall, Engine Failure Or More? Three Theories In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Administration Negotiates With Shankaracharya After Public Discipline Row
Breaking News: JNU Students Protest, Burn Effigy Against UGC Rule Opponents
Breaking News: NCP Set for Historic Merger, Ajit Pawar’s Final Wish in Action
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays UGC’s Controversial Rules, General Category Students Celebrate
Breaking News: JNU Students Protest, Burn “Brahminism” Effigy Against UGC Rules
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget