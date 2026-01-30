Explorer
Building Collapses In Delhi's Preet Vihar Area, Firefighters Present At Spot
A building collapsed in Delhi's Preet Vihar on Friday, prompting a response from the Delhi Fire Services.
A building collapsed in Delhi's Preet Vihar area on Friday. The Delhi Fire Services said the firefighter rushed to the spot. More details awaited.
Related Video
Breaking News: Administration Negotiates With Shankaracharya After Public Discipline Row
Follow Cities News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
Cities
Before His Death, Ajit Pawar Finalised NCP Reunification Plan With Sharad Pawar
World
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
India
Stall, Engine Failure Or More? Three Theories In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash
Advertisement
Cities
8 Photos
Snowfall Across North India: Kashmir, Himachal And Uttarakhand Turn Into Winter Wonderland — See PICS
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion