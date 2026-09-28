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English NewsCitiesDelhi Announces 50% Work From Home For Govt, Private Offices From Nov 1

Delhi Announces 50% Work From Home For Govt, Private Offices From Nov 1

Existing parking charges at authorised parking sites will be doubled from November 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027, to discourage the use of private vehicles.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 01:07 PM (IST)

The Delhi government has announced a series of measures to curb air pollution during the winter months, including doubling parking charges at authorised parking sites, staggered office timings and work-from-home arrangements for employees.

According to the government, existing parking charges at authorised parking sites will be doubled from November 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027, to discourage the use of private vehicles. The measure will not apply to parking spaces owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Staggered Office Timings

The government has also announced staggered working hours from November 1 to February 28. Offices under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will operate from 8:30 am to 5 pm, while offices under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) will function from 10 am to 6:30 pm.

Government and private offices will also be required to reduce their workforce on-site by 50% during the period. Under the arrangement, 50% of employees will work from home, while the remaining 50% will work from offices.

Construction Activity Restrictions

The Delhi government has announced restrictions on construction and demolition activities to limit dust pollution. Dust-generating demolition activities and outdoor civil construction work will be banned from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027.

In addition, a complete ban on construction and demolition activities will be enforced from December 10, 2026, to January 20, 2027.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Sep 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Pollution AQI Delhi Work From Home DELHI NEWS Delhi Pollution Plan
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